Hastings Runners brought the curtain down on the 2024/45 East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League by hosting the final event at Pett.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over a roughly five-mile course that combined open farmland with the twisting and ancient paths of Guestling Wood, Sam Davies was the first Hastings Runner to finish, followed by Andrew Shipalov and Martin Noakes. The first woman home was Claire Thomas.

This year’s ESSCCL saw around 550 runners from 18 teams formed from 23 clubs (Hastings Runners ran in a joint venture with Hastings AC) run five cross-country events over a season that stretched from October to March, and covered a variety of terrains and weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the final points were tallied, Hastings Runners/Hastings AC finished fourth overall, with three runners strongly placed in their age categories: Martin Turner was presented with a £50 prize for being third among the M55s, while M60 Martin Noakes and F70 Sarah Marzaioli collected a £75 voucher for each finishing second in the season’s points table.

The Hastings Runners cross-country age category prize winners: Martin Turner, Martin Noakes and Sarah Marzaioli

Further afield, a clutch of Hastings Runners tackled marathons, with Nina Lambrou, Sarah Bendle, Jacqueline Mannering and Pete Heasman all recording personal best times at the Moyleman Marathon run off-road over the South Downs.

And among the27,000 runners competing in the Barcelona Marathon were Ashley Vora, Zoe Habgood, David Fairclough and Jessica Hayward. Vora was placed 561st in a PB of 2:45:35 that trimmed 14 minutes off his previous quickest marathon time. Habgood celebrated her 30thbirthday with a PB of 3:11:22 – and there was another PB of 4:39:29 for Hayward, while Fairclough completed the race in 4:28:01.

Well done, also, to Al Moore who completed the Smuggler’s 10k at Birchington in 1hr 6min.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk