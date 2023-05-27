Hollington Gymnastics Club took 4 gymnasts to the Acrobatic NDP National Finals held in Stoke-on-Trent. Gymnasts Jimmy Symes, Kenlie Cotman, Summer Finlay and Ellie Newstead qualified for the National event at a regional competition held in Tonbridge in March.

Grade 5 Mixed Pair, Symes and Cotman, qualified with two well-performed and confident routines, scoring a total of 44.700. At the National Finals against 7 other mixed pairs from across the UK and Northern Ireland, Symes and Cotman bettered their score by an impressive 3.8 marks, raising their total score to 48.500.

They competed both a dynamic and balance routine and in their dynamic routine the pair placed in a remarkable 3rd position out of the 8 partnerships. Jasmine Cullander, the pair’s coach stated ‘’ We are so immensely proud of these young athletes to handle the pressure and intense environment of a National Final. Not only to perform at their best, but finish in the top 5 of the whole country is a massive achievement. They did the club, the Region and themselves proud!”

Disability Grade 2 Women’s Pair, Summer Finlay and Ellie Newstead, returned to the national event for the second year running after competing in 2022 as a Disability Grade 1 Women’s Pair. In a tough category, Finlay and Newstead placed 4th with an excellent score of 23.900, marginally missing out on the bronze medal by 0.1 point!

Hollington gymnasts Ellie Newstead, Summer Finlay, Jimmy Symes and Kenlie Cotman

The Women’s Pair remain the only partnership in the South of England to be competing in Acrobatic Disability gymnastics and continue to represent the sport with pride and excellence. Coach of the women’s pair, Esme Campbell-Marshall explains, “the gymnasts represented the club and southeast region amazingly with a strong performance that had the entire spectator audience cheering with commendation and admiration”.