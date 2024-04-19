Hastings Karate Jutsu Kai
Hastings karate jutsu kai student Sempai Tony Roberts achieved a highly commendable third place at the British Kyokushinkai open championship in Milton Keynes.
Fighting in his first Kyokushinkai open tournament, Tony narrowly missed making the final losing to the eventual winner of the category.
Tony put in a solid and spirited performance despite picking up a foot injury in the previous round.
Anyone interested in learning karate with us can find details of our local clubs on both the Hastings and Weald Karate Jutsu Kai websites or FB pages.