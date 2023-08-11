Last week Hastings Kickboxing held their second intra-club event, giving their members a chance to experience the atmosphere of competing, build their confidence and gain some valuable ring time for the more experienced fighters.

Carl Denne, Chief Instructor, said “It was an amazing day, with some outstanding bouts from start to finish. 12 fights back to back of K1 Kickboxing action.

“I’d like to say again a HUGE thank you to everyone who took part. Even on an intra-club a fighters’ nerves will build up, the anticipation is higher and the adrenaline pumps more.

"We saw 12 well matched bouts, 70% of the battles could have gone either way literally just a few extra punches or kicks made the difference.

KKA intra-club competitors with Instructors Carl Denne and Jenny Fry

"The respect between the fighters made the bouts very easy to ref and a real pleasure to watch, great sportsmanship. Seeing our fight team develop and watch them showcasing their skills they learn week in and out is a real pleasure, theres definitely some future stars coming through the ranks.

"A big thank you to all the families and our members who came and supported the fighters, the atmosphere was amazing.”

Hastings Kickboxing is holding an open day on Friday 25th August 4.00pm -6.00pm where new clients can receive a 10 min PT with a coach and join a Free class.