Carl Denne, Chief Instructor, said “It was an amazing day, with some outstanding bouts from start to finish. 12 fights back to back of K1 Kickboxing action.
“I’d like to say again a HUGE thank you to everyone who took part. Even on an intra-club a fighters’ nerves will build up, the anticipation is higher and the adrenaline pumps more.
"We saw 12 well matched bouts, 70% of the battles could have gone either way literally just a few extra punches or kicks made the difference.
"The respect between the fighters made the bouts very easy to ref and a real pleasure to watch, great sportsmanship. Seeing our fight team develop and watch them showcasing their skills they learn week in and out is a real pleasure, theres definitely some future stars coming through the ranks.
"A big thank you to all the families and our members who came and supported the fighters, the atmosphere was amazing.”
Hastings Kickboxing is holding an open day on Friday 25th August 4.00pm -6.00pm where new clients can receive a 10 min PT with a coach and join a Free class.
If you would like any further information about Kickboxing, Boxing or K1/Muay Thai classes available at HKA please contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]