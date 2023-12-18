Hastings kickboxing instructor achieves her 2nd Dan Black Belt
It has been over 20 years since Jenny last graded due to becoming a mum and focusing much of her time on her family and to the members at HKA, however this year she decided to set herself the challenge to gain her 2nd Dan.
As an instructor, Jenny has cultivated a community of martial artists who not only excel in technique but also embody the values of discipline and perseverance. Her focus on the essence of martial arts goes beyond the physical, instilling a mindset that extends to all aspects of life.
Jenny knew this wouldn’t be an easy feat even with all her knowledge and skills as a large part of gaining the black belt is not only technique but the ability to overcome both the physical and mental barriers that martial artists endure in the Gradings. She adapted her training taking into account her age and what her body was capable of, alongside working on her mindest.
Carl Denne Chief Instructor said “It has been an honour to present Jenny with her 2nd Dan Blackbelt. Jenny was injured in training a week before her Grading with fractured ribs, however this didn’t deter Jenny, she remained focused and went through with the Grading even though she was still in pain.
She has been an Instructor with us for 20 years. Her understanding of martial arts and her ability to inspire and guide others on their own journeys is a testament to her commitment to martial arts."