Hastings Kombat Academy Fight Night 14 is an event to remember

With 23 bouts on the card and six fighters representing HKA, the night was filled with unforgettable moments, fierce competition and true warrior spirit.

Kicking off for HKA was Mehran Hadiri, his first time fighting at a large event. Determined to prove himself, he trained relentlessly, pushing past his limits.

Facing a strong opponent from Ireland, Mehran executed the game plan flawlessly. With standing eight counts in both the first and second rounds, he dominated.

In the third, after one final count, the referee stopped the fight – his opponent, Harry, wanted to continue, but safety comes first.

After testing himself in hard-fought light-contact contests, Fyn Williams decided it was time for full contact, and what a performance! This was the sharpest, most composed version of Fyn we’ve seen. He applied everything he had worked on in training, listening, adapting, and delivering an incredible fight to secure HKA’s second win.

Will Carey took on Jacob from Unique Gym in a real war. Both fgave everything, with Jacob landing just a few more decisive shots to take the judges’ decision.While Will was disappointed with the result, there’s no doubt he’ll look back on this fight with pride.

Eager to step up from light contact, Owen Croft took on a tough opponent. It was a battle from the opening bell. Owen leaned heavily on his kicks, sometimes at the expense of his hands, which cost him in the later rounds. The decision didn’t go his way, but it was an outstanding effort.

Callum Helsdown faced a well-schooled, powerful opponent from Panthers on the Isle of Wight, but was ready. He came into this fight with a refined game plan and executed it to perfection. His movement, timing and shot selection were spot-on, delivering what we’d call a textbook full-contact performance. The crowd loved it and Callum secured a strong win.

After a two-year break from the ring dealing with injuries, work, and life, Jake Payne made his comeback. The first round was about shaking off the rust, and after a tough talk in the corner, Jake adjusted his approach.

He took round two, setting up a dramatic final round. It was razor-close, and the judges were split – this time, the decision didn’t go his way, but it was undoubtedly one of the fights of the night.

Promotor and instructor Carl Denne said: “As a promoter, Fight Night 14 was one of the smoothest, most exciting events yet, and I owe it all to an incredible team. A massive thank you to the judges, referees, videographers, photographers, medics, doctors and the entire White Rock team, from catering to front of house to behind the scenes. Your hard work ensures these nights run like clockwork.

"A special welcome to Paul Bridges and Ali Bayley from Dark Star Jiu-Jitsu, who introduced no-gi jiu-jitsu submission bouts to the HKA Fight Night series for the first time! A fantastic addition that took the event to another level.

“Big respect to Jason Carr from BMAX Boxing and Craig Douglin from Buffalo Boxing in Bexhill for bringing two incredible bouts to the show—two brothers from two towns, a fantastic rivalry, and an amazing spectacle. Massive well done to Yas Jerome on winning the ICO English Kickboxing Title, this young lad has a super future ahead of him.

“And, of course, to the fighters, fans, and everyone who supports HKA Fight Nights—your energy, passion, and commitment make these events special. Behind every great event is an even greater team and I couldn’t do this without the powerhouse team behind me: Caz Sims – my right-hand woman, the logistical queen who makes sure everything runs smoothly on fight day. Jenny Fry – a machine behind the scenes, putting in the hard work from start to finish. Gillian Payne – rhe front-of-house enforcer.”

HKA have a variety of classes available for both adults and children starting from 3 years old. If you would like any further information about Kickboxing/K1, Female Only Classes or Boxing classes available at HKA please call 07496 299925 or email [email protected]

