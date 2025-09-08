Hastings Kombat Academy fighters shine in Scotland

Three young fighters from Hastings Kombat Academy travelled north of the border to represent their town on a major show in Scotland – and each of them put on an impressive performance.

First up was Jayden Hartnup Hamidi, making his debut on a big evening event. This trip was full of firsts for Jayden – his first time on a plane, first time away from home without his parents, first time stepping into a large evening show.

With that pressure, he handled himself brilliantly. What stood out most was how closely he listened to his coach in the corner – following instructions to the letter, whether it was adding pressure, spinning, or following up with kicks.

For large parts of the fight Jayden held a dominant position, landing some strong kicks and showing real composure. To deliver that kind of performance at the first attempt was something special. Unfortunately his opponent just edged the win.

Jayden Hartnup Hamidi in action

Next came Fyn Williams, who despite having had less than a handful of fights, stepped up against a very tough opponent. Fighting under constant pressure, it’s never easy to show your full skill set in that kind of bout. But on reflection, the fight highlighted just how much the HKA team are learning to listen to their coach’s voice and execute commands even in the heat of battle.

Although the decision didn’t go Finn’s way, it was a huge learning curve. At the time he felt disappointed, but after reviewing the fight, Fyn is rightly proud of his performance and the abilities he demonstrated as a K-1 kickboxer.

Finally, Callum Helsdown faced a talented local fighter in a full-contact, above-the-waist kickboxing bout. This was a display of skill and movement, with Callum producing a masterclass in full-contact kickboxing – showcasing jumps, spins, and light, sharp footwork. His opponent was tough, still standing at the final bell and always threatening with a dangerous right hand, which meant Callum could not relax for a second.

It was a strong, technical fight, and Callum showed once again the high standard of ability coming out of Hastings Kombat Academy. Overall, it was a weekend of learning, growth, and strong performances – proof of the hard work being put in by the fighters and coaches back home.

Callum Helsdown in the spotlight

