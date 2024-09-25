Hastings martial arts academy celebrates 15 years of success
Having moved premises 9 times over the years, HKA has finally found a permanent space to accommodate its growing membership and ambitious plans. The academy is more than just a martial arts gym, its a thriving community hub, a place to call home.
HKA work closely with local schools, academy’s, the local council and community groups, helping to inspire and develop the next generation of martial artists.
Carl himself struggled academically at school, and was regularly told he was a failure and would never amount to anything. He has now been teaching Martial Arts for 25 years, 15 years ago he made it his main profession and continues to live his dream through HKA.
He is incredibly proud of all the achievements over the years and especially proud of the amazing team of staff, coaches and members who contribute on a daily basis to help improve the academy’s success.
Carl Denne said: “Honestly, I still pinch myself today, and remind myself of back in the day, training in my back garden, the basement of a converted house, or scout hall, with just a handful members, to what we have created to now. We really have built something truly special, I am truly blessed to have such a positive team around me and this shows as the club continues to grow, helping families and friends from all walks of life become a better version of themselves. ” Carl Denne continues, this is why for years our tagline has been; “HKA its not just a sport, Its a way of life’ and a forever growing family that I’m extremely proud of.”
With a bright future ahead, Hastings Kombat Academy looks forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the community for years to come.
HKA have a variety of classes available for both adults and children starting from 3yrs old. If you would like any further information about Kickboxing/K1, Female Only Classes or Boxing classes available at HKA please contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]
