Hastings quartet race to PBs in Brighton Marathon

Four Hastings Runners were in inspired form to record Personal Best times at the Brighton Marathon last Sunday.

In a field of over 12,500 runners, many of them international elites, Luke Day was the first of the club’s PB marathoners, finishing in three hours and 40 seconds. Behind him were Joe Cruttenden (3:14:57), Sam Evans (3:26:28) and Matthew Miller (3:56:18). There were also a superb times by veteran Francesco Esposito (4:19:43) and juniors Aneira Barton-Dibble and Rowan Barton-Dibble – identical twins who completed the 26.2 mile course in the identical time of 5:16:32.

The city’s running festival also included shorter events including the Brighton 10k in which Hastings Runners Nikki Steed (49:53), Rachael Inns (52:16) and Mark Leong (60:38) represented the club.

Meanwhile, in the capital city, Kirsty Marsden was HR’s quickest London Landmarks Half Marathon entrant, finishing in 2:08:47. Behind her Linda Beddis completed the 13.1 mile route in 2:44:19 and Ellie Miller 2:46:04.

Further afield, in Poland, pre-race snow offered an unexpected twist to the Krakow 10k. There, three of the club’s veteran female runners endured freezing Saturday night temperatures to finish triumphant. Debra Van Aalst crossed the line in 1:04:57, Susan Mann in 1:12:06 and

Debbie Clark – the oldest female runner in the race – in 1:13:26.

• The club’s Mental Health Champions invite all-comers to the next Run Walk Talk Event in Alexandra Park this Sunday (13th April). Meet at the bandstand cage at 10am to either walk or run in beautiful surroundings with others whilst chatting. Ideal if you’re looking to find or regain your running mojo, want to lift your spirits with others or just fancy getting out for fresh air and company. There’s free tea/coffee in the cafe at the end for all walkers, talkers and runners who join in.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running: Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk