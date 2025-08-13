Hastings Rowing Club end double weekend in glorious style at Bexhill

By Roland Rebek
Contributor
Published 13th Aug 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 08:20 BST
Fresh from their Eastbourne triumphs, Hastings Rowing Club arrived at Bexhill for day two of their double weekend – and they couldn’t have asked for a better finale. With flat water, brilliant sunshine, and a prime spot on the beach, the stage was set for another medal-winning day.

Bexhill Rowing Club delivered a top-class regatta despite strong winds making race starts tricky, keeping the programme on time and spirits high.

The results were every bit as golden as the weather:

Women’s Junior Scull – Cammy Korkis – securing her championship title in style

Cammy Korkis powers to victory in the single scull named in memory of Craig Richard, son of Zena Apps, securing her championship title in style.
Cammy Korkis powers to victory in the single scull named in memory of Craig Richard, son of Zena Apps, securing her championship title in style.

Open Masters 50+ – Tim Ash, Alan Bates, Dave Pattle & Paul Knight (Cox: Hannah Dixon) – Alan Bates’ return to the crew saw them surge miles ahead; one more win in Dover will make them champions

Open Junior Scull – Roland Rebek – his second victory of the weekend, moving him into the junior category

Open Junior Pair – John Webb & Roland Rebek – a strong effort, with the championship already secured

Open Masters 40+ – Tim Ash, John Webb, Dave Pattle & Paul Knight (Cox: Hannah Dixon)

The Open Masters 50+ crew — Tim Ash, Alan Bates, Dave Pattle and Paul Knight (Cox: Hannah Dixon) — surged clear with Alan Bates' return, leaving rivals in their wake; one more win in Dover could crown them south coast champions.
The Open Masters 50+ crew — Tim Ash, Alan Bates, Dave Pattle and Paul Knight (Cox: Hannah Dixon) — surged clear with Alan Bates’ return, leaving rivals in their wake; one more win in Dover could crown them south coast champions.

Open Junior Fours – Thomas Heskett, John Webb, Jack Relf & Roland Rebek (Cox: Holly Cavill) – a determined and well-earned podium place

The women’s crews once again raced hard:

Women’s Junior Pair – Cammy Korkis & Kim Webb – 5th place

Women’s Novice 4 – Victoria Clarke, Kim Webb, Charlotte Ashcroft & Claire Lucent (Cox: Holly Cavill) – 7th place

Open Junior Scull – Roland Rebek – his second victory of the weekend, moving him into the junior category
Open Junior Scull – Roland Rebek – his second victory of the weekend, moving him into the junior category

Women’s Novice 4 – Margaux Forner, Morgan Rooney & Rachael Dyer (Cox: Alan Carter) – 8th place

Women’s Junior 4 – Clarke, Webb, Ashcroft & Lucent (Cox: Alan Carter) – 8th place, soaking up extra racing experience.

Hastings Rowing Club paid tribute to Ray Bates for ensuring the boats got to the regatta, Colin Chatfield for his meticulous handling of entries, and Captain Vicky Kidd for her leadership across the weekend.

With medals, championships, and personal bests secured, the Bexhill Regatta was the perfect closing chapter to a weekend that showcased the grit, teamwork, and community spirit at the heart of Hastings Rowing Club.

