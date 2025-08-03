Hastings Rowing Club shine at Herne Bay Regatta

Hastings Rowing Club delivered a strong performance at the Herne Bay Regatta, with multiple crews achieving top results and standout victories.

The club arrived early and well-prepared, securing prime beach space thanks to team captain Victoria Kidd. Conditions were favourable, and the atmosphere was competitive but friendly, with clubs from across the South Coast in attendance.

The day’s highlight came in the Open Junior Pair, where Roland Rebek and John Webb secured a thrilling victory—winning by the length of an oar over Herne Bay. This result places them at the top of the South Coast CARA leaderboard.

Other strong performances included Roland Rebek’s 3rd place and Thomas Heskett’s 4th place in the Open Novice Sculls, and a 5th place finish from Cammy Korkis and Kim Webb in the Women’s Junior Pair.

In the Open Junior Four, the crew of Thomas Heskett, John Webb, Jack Relf, and Roland Rebek—coxed by Holly Cavill—battled to a respectable 6th place. The Women’s Novice Four, consisting of Victoria Clarke, Kim Webb, Megan Gowland, and Claire Lucent—also coxed by Holly Cavill—finished 8th with great spirit and cohesion.

Special recognition goes to Cammy Korkis, who doubled up and competed in both the Open Junior Sculls and Women’s Junior Sculls—an impressive show of endurance and commitment.

The club extends thanks to Herne Bay Rowing Club for their hospitality, to Rotherview Nursery and Ray Bates for providing the tow vehicle, and to Victoria Kidd for leading and coordinating the team’s efforts throughout the day.