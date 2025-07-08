Hastings Runners beat the heat around Bewl Water

Over 40 members of Hastings Runners headed north to Wadhurst for last weekend’s Bewl 15 and Bewl 5 races, where those wearing the club’s green-and-black colours achieved both podium places and age category wins.

In the shorter out-and-back race, Lewis Parsons was placed second in a field of 100 runners in a time of 33 minutes and 20 seconds. Behind him Jo Nevett came first in the FV50 age cat in 47:22 and Andy Alabaster was first MV65 in 53:05. Other HR competitors were Scott Hilton (59:20), Rachel Gower (1:06:04), Mark Dunn and Ellie Miller – running side-by-side to finish in 1.15:02/03 respectively.

Starting just a few minutes later, the main Bewl 15 Mile event included 35 Hastings Runners among its 417 entrants. The race follows a one-mile downhill route from Blacksmith’s Lane to the half-marathon length circuit of the Bewl Water reservoir. It had rained overnight but the terrain (and the water level in the reservoir) showed no sign of this as Sunday’s race started in warm weather and temperatures increased – particularly during the three long climbs to the finish. That proved little deterrent to Louis Dargan, though, who romped home in 1:45:31 to place 15th. Equally impressive was Yolanda King who finished as first woman and four places behind him in 1:48:28. Ther were also age category triumphs for Andy Lee (fastest MV65 in 2:14:28), Erica Wilson (fastest FV75 in 4:06:37) and Aneira Barton Dibble – top of the Female Junior rankings in 2:51:22.

There were notable runs, also, for Steven Hoath in the Seniors category as he cracked the two-hour mark in 1:56:26 , MV45 Joe Cruttenden (2:01:15) and MV60 Martin Noakes (2:03:28). In the women’s rankings, there were eye-catching times by Sarah Stewart in the Seniors category (2:22:16), FV50 Victoria Watkin Jones (2:25:11) and FV35 Lindsey Jones (2:26:21).

Sam Davies of Hastings Runners after being first man home in the Serpert Trail 75k race.

The weekend also saw triumph for ultra specialist Sam Davies who won the male race at the Serpent Trail 75k, finishing second overall. Having arrived in time to make the 6.30am start at Petersfield Rugby Club in Hampshire he ran east along through the South Downs National Park towards Fittleworth, turning back to finish near Petersfield in 7:22:28.

On Friday 4th, Fin Garlick finished second in Race 2 of the 10k Rye Summer Series in 37:56, just ahead of teammate Lewis Parsons in third (38:24) and followed by Matt Button (45:39).

Friday also saw HRs Sharon and Paul Wadham among the 1,055 running the Brands Hatch 10k, pounding the tarmac of the famous Kent motor racing venue over two laps of the Grand Prix circuit followed one lap of the shorter Indie circuit.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running.