Hastings Runners’ 2025 Club Championship launched with the traditional opener: the Brenda Boyle Pier To Pier. Named in memory of a deceased member, Pier To Pier is a land-based journey from Eastbourne to Hastings – but participants and marshalls wouldn’t have got much wetter if the route had taken a short-cut via the English Channel.

Almost 70 runners headed off into a cold a blustery north-east wind and rain that did not relent until the last few legs of the 16-mile course. None who took part afterwards had anything but the highest praise for the 48 marshalls who kept station (some of them even moving east after the last runner passed to take up a new one) in weather that ranged from nasty to disgusting, with occasional outbreaks of cruel.

A typically exposed posting was Terry Kitson’s – taking the full force of the gale by the Martello tower at the entrance to Sovereign Harbour – but every single marshall was vital to the success of the race, the power of a familiar face and a few words of encouragement priceless for all the runners.

The race actually ends not at Hastings Pier but outside the East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. The extra few hundred metres were gratefully covered by runners such as Sarah Bendle and Nina Lambrou who had already added an extra mile before the start at Eastbourne as part of their marathon training. For some first-timers, the “extension” came as an unexpected treat.

Hastings Runners 16-mile Pier To Pier winners gather in drier times: Kieran Price, Yolanda King, Sally Grainger and Ashley Vora

Hats off to the first 17 finishers who all broke the two-hour barrier – including MV60 Chris Brandt who crossed the line in one hour 57 minutes and 42 seconds. The prize for first veteran (over-50) male went, however, to MV50 Kieran Price in 1:55:46. The first woman was FV50 Sally Grainger (2:31:27).

The men’s race was won by Ashley Vora – who was still warming up behind the start line so had to overtake the whole field to win in 1:42:47. Second was his fellow Senior Sam Evans (1:44:12) followed by MV40 Paul Lambert placed third in 1:45:46.

The women’s race trophy went to FV30 Yolanda King, placed seventh overall in 1:48:58. Second was Senior Zoe Habgood (19th overall) in 2:05:11. Third (and 25th overall) was FV45 Amy Rodway in 2:11:11.

Half the field completed in 2hr 30min or less but a final word to the last two – Jodie Eglington and Caz Hall who crossed the line together after three hours and 22 minutes battling the conditions. Only the marshalls had given more…

Spare a thought for the hero marshalls: at least the runners could keep warm as they got wet!

Congratulations to HR’s Allan Payne who ran the Goodwood Marathon in 4:15 – making him the fastest MV70 marathon runner in the UK in 2025. Others dodging Pier To Pier included Pete Heasman, Jacqueline Mannering and Darren Kilby doing the Hibernal Hills “50 Miler” was run by at the South Downs National Park; as well as Heidi Rossetter, Debra Van Aalst and Philippa Windsor who entered the Dymchurch 10k.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit hastingsrunners.co.uk