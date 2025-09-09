Hastings Runners conquer the roads around Battle

Almost 100 Hastings Runners descended upon Battle on Sunday to race in the annual Battel Bonfire Boys 10k.

The green-and-black clad HR entry was conspicuous among the field of 478 which set off up the High Street to the roundabout by the Fire Station before turning back down along the High Street for a clockwise tour of the lanes around the town, to finish by the Abbey gates.

Many will have cursed the local road closures that made their arrival in the town a logistical challenge. But they were soon more concerned by the scenery and demands of hilly route.

Three Senior age category entrants from the club placed in the top 10: Louis Dargan, who crossed the line in fourth in a time of 35 minutes and 50 seconds, followed by Ashley Vora (sixth in 36:04) and Fin Garlick (10th, 37:05). The fastest three female HRs were FV45 Sarah Bendle (113th, 49:29), FV35 Nicki Steed (115th, 49:40) and Senior Jodie Harwood (121st, 50:09)

Hastings Runners members made up 20 per cent of the field at the Battle 10k.

The club could also boast a two age-category winners in Nick Webb, the first MV65 home, Sue Morris and Yockie Richardson, the fastest women in the FV70 and FV75 brackets, respectively.

Meanwhile, proving that Hastings Runners are as much about endurance and support as speed, club members were proud to wait and salute its finishers among the final 10: Kamran Aslam, Henry Worthington and Darren Gillett.

Some members opted to run a little further from home, ranging from Mark Dunn and Emma Snashfold – who both ran the fourth and final race in the Rye 5k Summer Series – to MV65 Andy Lee and FV75 Sarah Marzaioli who went all the way to Budapest to tackle the city’s Half Marathon. On the banks of the Danube, the veteran pair eschewed the cruise boats and casual sight-seeing of the Hungarian capital preferred by their less active peers to run through the heat and record times of 1:45:23 and 2:22:11 respectively.

Anna Baker wasn’t interested in the easy life, either, as she completed the South Coast Challenge 100k – from at Polegate to Arundel in an impressive time of 16:34:57. Rather further north, Ruth Spiller completed the Lakeland Trails 15k Challenge in Keswick in a time of 2:01:19.

Hastings Runners’ Anna Baker completed the 100k South Coast Challenge

Newcastle-upon-Tyne’s Great North Run Half Marathon was completed by Michael Norris (1:50:12) and Karl Beaney (1.58.50) – in exchange for a medal that showed a map of Sunderland – while Lindsey Jones was better rewarded (with a PB) for her time of 1:47:42 in London’s The Big Half event. Also in HR colours in the capital were Alice Tigwell (2:03:10) and Keith Goodsell (2:15:23).

Finally, in the 10k race category, there were also age cat wins at the Bacchus 10k (held at Denbies Vineyard in Dorking) for MV70 Paul Cooper (1:07:23) and FV70 Patience Cooper (1:22:51) – who both ran in superhero fancy dress! And also rising to 10k challenges in Norwich and Southampton, were Trish Audis and Heidi Rossetter.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk