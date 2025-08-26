A bumper turnout of 52 Hastings Runners made their way to the startline in Church Lane, Chiddingly for the annual King’s Head Canter on Bank Holiday Monday – a 5k point-to-point that finishes outside the King’s Head in East Hoathly.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s only a couple of miles as the crow flies from start to finish by car, but the race follows a undulating mixed road and cross-country route that makes up the 5k (3.1 miles) in scenic style. The 2025 edition of the Canter attracted a field of 286 so the 52 in green-and-black were a conspicuous portion of the field.

They were there not only because the King’s Head grants a free pint of beer to any finisher prepared to “pay” with their race number – but because the event was the 13th in the 22-race Club Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The race was won for the third year in a row by East Hoathly resident Max Walker of Army AA won in the very quick time of 15 minutes and nine seconds, but HR’s finest gave him enthusiastic chase.

Hastings Runners added 52 to the field of 286 at the King’’s Head Canter 5k

No fewer than six runners cracked the 20-minute mark – and two of those were in the Male Vet 40-44 age category. The quickest from Hastings Runners was Ashley Vora, placed 14th overall in 16:56 followed by Louis Durgan (17:12) , Lewis Parsons (18:03) and Steven Hoath (18:07) – all in the Senior Men category. The two older stars were Paul Lambert (18:12) and Sam Davies (19:33).

Among the HR women, Senior Nicola Steed was the fastest, completing the route in 24:07, with excellent times recorded by FV40-44 Laura Torrance (close behind in 24:23), FV50-54 Sue Hull (a fine 24:49) and FV 60-64 Ruth Spiller making light of her years with a time of 24:51.

There were also excellent runs by VM60-64 Robin Short (25:11), VW60-64 Joe French (26:00) and VM70+ Allan Payne (26:46).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the weekend, Louis Dargan had warmed up for the Canter by running a 10k PB of 35:11, placing 33rd at the LDNX Wembley 10k. And at the Arundel Castle 10k, were three others later to be seen “sampling the waters” at the King’s Head – Charles Bowley (54.53), Andy Knight (54:58) and Catherine Southgate (1:21:20).

Hastings Runners Andy Knight, Catherine Southgate and Charles Bowley warmed up for the King’s Head Canter by running a 10k

Finally, congratulations to Joe Cruttenden who somehow turned a sponsored 30-mile coastal route from Eastbourne to Rye to raise funds in aid of the people of Al Mawasi in southern Gaza into a 47-mile ultra. His efforts have so far raised over £4,250. If you would like to add more go to... https://gofund.me/bb1b3c40

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk