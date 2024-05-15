Hastings Runners' five mile race fast approaching on June 2

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hastings Runners flagship race returns for its 17th anniversary this year, and the mainly seafront route which starts and finishers in the town centre again includes a loop of the town's historic pier. 450 - 500 runners are expected to take part in this Sussex Grand Prix event, and numbers permitting on the day entries will be available.

The Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race has raised nearly 65k for St. Michael's Hospice during this period. Love Hastings Ltd are the major sponsor, along with longstanding sponsors Wisdens Sports, The White Rock Hotel and Only Coco Chocolates; supported by Hastings Borough Council and Hastings Pier.

New sponsors include the supermarket chain Morrisons, Sussex Premier Health, Play Sport, Swiss technology company TE Connectivity, McPhersons Accountants, clay brick manufacturers Ibstock Ltd, Douglas Mercers funeral directors, Rhys Boorman Running & Wellbeing and Simon Linklater PB Runner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All finishers will receive a superb medal designed by Hastings Runners' Matt Edmonds, who has also designed a special race t-shirt which can be purchased when doing your race entry. Please contact race organiser Nick Brown if you would like any further info - please email [email protected]