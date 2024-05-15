Hastings Runners' five mile race fast approaching on June 2
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race has raised nearly 65k for St. Michael's Hospice during this period. Love Hastings Ltd are the major sponsor, along with longstanding sponsors Wisdens Sports, The White Rock Hotel and Only Coco Chocolates; supported by Hastings Borough Council and Hastings Pier.
New sponsors include the supermarket chain Morrisons, Sussex Premier Health, Play Sport, Swiss technology company TE Connectivity, McPhersons Accountants, clay brick manufacturers Ibstock Ltd, Douglas Mercers funeral directors, Rhys Boorman Running & Wellbeing and Simon Linklater PB Runner.
All finishers will receive a superb medal designed by Hastings Runners' Matt Edmonds, who has also designed a special race t-shirt which can be purchased when doing your race entry. Please contact race organiser Nick Brown if you would like any further info - please email [email protected]