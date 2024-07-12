Hastings runners star at relays again!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
63 teams took part (4 runners per team), with each runner running their own individual leg before the whole team then sets off together on the 5th and final leg.The out & back seafront course started close to Sovereign Harbour, with each leg being circa 2.80kms. Promising junior Oliver Goodman got the men's team off to an excellent start, coming home 3rd in 9.24 and only 23 secs behind the leaders Seaford Striders. A strong 2nd leg by Steven Hoath in 9.55 moved the team up to 2nd but now 40 secs off the lead, followed by an inspiring 3rd leg by Will Withecombe in 9.31 which closed the gap to 24 secs. Star junior Finlay Goodman made short work of the conditions with the fastest leg of the evening in 8.24, overhauling the leader just before halfway and coming home a minute clear, which was further extended on the 5th leg when the whole team ran together. Total time was 46.57; 2nd Seaford Striders 48.09.
The men's vets team were runners up to a very strong Seaford Striders quartet, and finished 2 minutes behind in 55.40. Times were Kevin Blowers 10.52, Andy Knight 11.21, Martin Noakes 11.08 and Dave Turner 10.24.
The senior men's B team acquitted themselves very well, finishing in 13th place in a time of 58.08. Times were Michael Norris 11.03, Stephen Ingram 12.38, Nick Attwood 11.56 and Matt Edmonds 9.28.
The senior ladies team were also up against some formidable opposition, finishing 4th in a time of 60.40, but had the consolation of Zoe Hapgood running the fastest ladies leg of the night in an impressive 11.05. Other times were Nicki Steed 11.56, Tamsin West 13.04 and Claire Thomas 11.22.
Finally the mixed team finished 45th out of 63 teams, comprising Catherine Mitchell (15.51), Andy Alabaster (13.14), Glenn Read (13.08) and Adrian Barratt (12.44).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.