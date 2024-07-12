Hastings runners star at relays again!

Hastings Runners senior men's team won an exciting battle at the popular Last Leg Tempo Relays on a blustery Wednesday evening at Eastbourne, taking a hard earned victory for the second successive year.

63 teams took part (4 runners per team), with each runner running their own individual leg before the whole team then sets off together on the 5th and final leg.The out & back seafront course started close to Sovereign Harbour, with each leg being circa 2.80kms. Promising junior Oliver Goodman got the men's team off to an excellent start, coming home 3rd in 9.24 and only 23 secs behind the leaders Seaford Striders. A strong 2nd leg by Steven Hoath in 9.55 moved the team up to 2nd but now 40 secs off the lead, followed by an inspiring 3rd leg by Will Withecombe in 9.31 which closed the gap to 24 secs. Star junior Finlay Goodman made short work of the conditions with the fastest leg of the evening in 8.24, overhauling the leader just before halfway and coming home a minute clear, which was further extended on the 5th leg when the whole team ran together. Total time was 46.57; 2nd Seaford Striders 48.09.