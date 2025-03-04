Hastings Runners stretch their legs as far as Brighton
There were 8,902 finishers on a sunny day in the city.
From Hastings Runners, the fastest was M40 Adam Weller, completing the 13.1 mile course in 1hr 25min 4sec – with a more than respectable placing of 260th of those 8,902. The next quickest in the club’s green and black colours were M60 Michael Norris (1:38:35) and M40 Col Turner in a personal best time of 1:39:40.
The first woman HR was F35 Nicola Steed (1:48:49), closely followed by M60 Francesco Esposito (1:50:09), F40 Rachael Inns (1:56:07), M60 Keith Goodsell (1:58:50) and F Senior Jodie Harwood (1:59:44).
Just missing out on cracking the two-hour mark was M45 Karl Beaney (2:02:35) and behind him, well done also to F40 Sam Lovell (2:22:29 in her first ever run over the distance) and F40 Emma Smith – one of three competitors with that name – in 2:37:45.
Meanwhile, the Hastings Runners Walk To Run group – who have long since graduated as runners by completing multiple Parkruns – report that their training is going well for their next big step: that aforementioned Hastings Half Marathon.
Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit hastingsrunners.co.uk