Although most people in the town are looking ahead to the Hastings Half Marathon on March 23, other races of the same distance are also available and last week 11 members of Hastings Runners entered one at Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 8,902 finishers on a sunny day in the city.

From Hastings Runners, the fastest was M40 Adam Weller, completing the 13.1 mile course in 1hr 25min 4sec – with a more than respectable placing of 260th of those 8,902. The next quickest in the club’s green and black colours were M60 Michael Norris (1:38:35) and M40 Col Turner in a personal best time of 1:39:40.

The first woman HR was F35 Nicola Steed (1:48:49), closely followed by M60 Francesco Esposito (1:50:09), F40 Rachael Inns (1:56:07), M60 Keith Goodsell (1:58:50) and F Senior Jodie Harwood (1:59:44).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the 11 Hastings Runners who entered the sun-kissed Brighton Half Marathon

Just missing out on cracking the two-hour mark was M45 Karl Beaney (2:02:35) and behind him, well done also to F40 Sam Lovell (2:22:29 in her first ever run over the distance) and F40 Emma Smith – one of three competitors with that name – in 2:37:45.

Meanwhile, the Hastings Runners Walk To Run group – who have long since graduated as runners by completing multiple Parkruns – report that their training is going well for their next big step: that aforementioned Hastings Half Marathon.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit hastingsrunners.co.uk