Hastings' seaside sprinters win silvers at Eastbourne relays

Teams from Hastings Runners picked up two second places in the hotly contested Tempo Last Leg Relays in Eastbourne.

Warm evening sunshine last week drew 252 runners from clubs all over Sussex to the town’s eastern promenade – where they divided into 63 teams of four in an unusual relay tournament. Each individual ran solo over the 2.77k out-and-back course, immediately followed by a fifth leg in which all four go again, running together, to complete an aggregate time.

Hastings Runners fielded five teams, of which the fastest (placed seventh on the night) was Lewis Parsons, Claire Thomas, Zoe Habgood and Ashley Vora. The quartet came second in the Mixed category in a fine time of 53:39 after 13.85km of hard running. Not much further back and placed 12th overall were Martin Noakes, Kevin Davis, Chris Brandt and Stuart Johnstone – earning second place in the Over-50s category with 55:13.

In Sunday’s Romney Marsh 10k, 37 Hastings Runners were collecting Club Championship points as they competed against each other among a field that totalled 277. Fastest HR on the day was once again Louis Dargan, who finished seventh overall in a time of 36:18. Behind him in 14th was Sam Evans (37:44) and Lewis Parsons in 18th with a new personal best time of 38:18.

There were PBs, too, for Lindsey Jones – the club’s fastest woman in 47:13 and Chrissie Morgan in 1:18:59. Meanwhile, Sue Hull was the first FV50 in 53:14, Heidi Rossetter cracked the one-hour mark with 59:18 and Erica Wilson earned the first FV75 trophy with her time of 1:21:03 – which also saw her finish ahead of the first FV70 runner.

Last Friday’s warm evening provided the setting for a memorable Oliver Curd Charity Fun Run And Walk over a point-to-point route that started at Coombe Valley Countryside Park and finished at Bulverhythe Recreation Ground, a picturesque mixed-terrain route that partly followed the 1066 Country Walk path by lakes and through woodland.

While the town’s Rhys Boorman was the first home, completing the five-mile route in a rapid time of 30 minutes and six seconds, HRs Gary Saunters (40:24) and Kevin Blowers (40:27) were placed seventh and eighth, respectively, followed by Adrian Barrett, placed 13th in 44:58.

Michelle Fox (47:49) was the first woman in green-and-black – followed by Sarah Bendle and Nina Lambrou, who finished side-by-side in a time of 50:49. More importantly, though, around 90 entrants raised funds for The Oliver Curd Trust, started in 2008 by Oliver’s parents Richard and Sarah, in memory of their son after the youngster sadly died in November 2007. It was a cause well supported by members of Hastings Athletic Club and HY Runners, and HR was proud of the final four finishers: Joanne Fellows, Tracy Ratnarajah, Susan Mann and Debbie Clark.

Last weekend also saw five HR runners join the 17,000 taking part in the Saucony London 10k. Jo French was the fastest among them completing the distance in a new PB of 53:42, head of the club’s Sue Wilkinson, Jodie Eglington, Su Sparkes and Louise Moor.

Four others tackled the Thackray Williams Sevenoaks 7 – following a seven-mile route around the grounds of Knole Park. Charles Bowley was the first of them to the finish line in a time of 1:01:23, followed by Sarah Bendle (1:01:49), Nigel Thornley and Catherine Southgate – the last-named celebrating her current leading status in the club’s Sussex Grand Prix standings. In the men’s contest, veterans Andy Lee and Andy Knight are close behind Lewis Parsons (ranked 31st overall) despite giving him a head-start of a couple of decades...

Finally, well done to Marie Appleton who opted to run the 50k Race To The Stones (through the Thames Valley from Lewknor to Wantage) – on her birthday – alongside her club-mate Stacey Hayler.