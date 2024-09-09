Hastings six a side vets league - one space left
🔥 MONDAY 6 A SIDE VETS LEAGUE 🔥
🏟 The Hastings Academy
📆 7pm-9pm kick offs (30 Minute games)
🏧 £34 per team per week, FREE ENTRY
💻 Social Media updates, all online team profiles
💼 Well organised and weekly communications
🏆 Trophies/Medals to be won
🏅 Golden Boot, Golden Glove and MVP awards
⚽ All abilities welcome - squads of up to 8 players
https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/the-hastings-academy-veterans-league-over-35s-only/hastings-monday
If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact the Area Manager:
Steve 07955 175518 / [email protected]
