Hastings six a side vets league - one space left

By Steve Simmonds
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 15:28 BST
Leisure Leagues are delighted to announce the extension of 6 a side Vets league in Hastings, starting on Monday September 30th! HASTINGS 6 A SIDE VETS (35+) FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Reserve your space in a new Community Football League! Sign up as a single player or join as a team!

🔥 MONDAY 6 A SIDE VETS LEAGUE 🔥

📹 Full length matches will available to watch back on our Leisure Leagues Sussex YouTube channel 📹

🏟 The Hastings Academy

Sign up now to book your place in the league!

📆 7pm-9pm kick offs (30 Minute games)

🏧 £34 per team per week, FREE ENTRY

💻 Social Media updates, all online team profiles

💼 Well organised and weekly communications

🏆 Trophies/Medals to be won

🏅 Golden Boot, Golden Glove and MVP awards

⚽ All abilities welcome - squads of up to 8 players

https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/the-hastings-academy-veterans-league-over-35s-only/hastings-monday

If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact the Area Manager:

Steve 07955 175518 / [email protected]

