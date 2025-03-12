Hastings slide further into relegation trouble with home defeat

Hastings United let another game in hand over their rivals slip away after suffering a lacklustre 2-0 defeat against Wingate & Finchley.

Fresh from their victory on Saturday over Hendon, the U’s faced a tough test against a Wingate side who were aiming for a 4th straight victory, having beaten Horsham at the weekend.

In the early stages of a cold night at the Pilot Field, Siya Ligendza almost recreated his assist from the weekend for the hosts, with a strong run down the right. The resulting cut back and shot from Reece Grant was blazed over.

The visitors however soon got into their rhythm and began to dominate proceedings, helped by their quick forward play. Jaiden Drakes-Thomas had a low powerful shot saved by Louis Rogers, before Theo Alexandrou curled an effort into the home keepers arms. With pressure building, the lively Ore Bello’s near post flick trickled across the goal with no one on hand to convert.

Wingate captain William Cracknell dominant in the air

Hastings had a short spell of corners, all of which were defended well by the vistors defence. The only real opportunity came when U’s captain Adam Lovatt mis-hit a shot well wide through a crowded penalty box.

After dealing with a barrage of Ollie Black long throws, Wingate soon regained control, led by right back Cain Keller, as the visitors pinned Hastings back. His first effort whistled just past the post, followed by a shot straight at Rogers following a one-two with Zack Newton in the box.

Their reward did come after 23 minutes, when centre back Ben Frempah kept the ball alive following a corner, his flick teeing up Zack Newton, who fired past Rogers and high into the net.

The game settled down for a short period before a flashpoint between Toby Byron and Reece Grant, an off the ball incident that left the away bench incensed. With no action taken, Wingate had several chances for a 2nd before the break, constantly stretching the U’s back four. Newton volleyed wide from close range before Keller’s shot was tipped around the post by Rogers.

The second half had less talking points, as Hastings pushed for an equaliser while Wingate seeked a second goal they knew would secure the points. Hastings’s threats were mostly coming from set pieces as they failed to carve many real opportunites from open play. Some strong challenges showed more fight following manager Danny Searle’s half time team talk, although the U’s lacked quality when it mattered most.

Hastings full back George Walker flashed a shot just wide through a sea of bodies in the penalty area, while Reece Grant hit a powerful shot that was well held by visitng keeper Charlie Grainger, who enjoyed a rather quiet evening on the South coast.

The decisive second goal did come just before the 90 minute mark to ensure the points went back to North London. A precise cross from the left from Ryan Lowe was swept home by Ore Bello, sparking celebrations in the away end and early exits from the home fans.For Wingate, who nearly added a late third in stoppage time, it is now four wins in a row as they climb up to 9th. The run included victory at Horsham at the weekend, plus a 6-0 thrashing of basement side Bowers & Pitsea.

Hastings remain seven points off safety with nine games to play, and with a trip to promotion chasing Dartford on the horizon this weekend, they are in danger of falling further behind, as their three year stay in the Isthmian Premier League remains strongly at risk.