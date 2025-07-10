Hastings Youth Closed table tennis event returns for the second year

The Hastings Youth Closed table tennis tournament returned for the second year at Bexhill Community Centre as 20 players competed across nine events, with 20 trophies up for grabs.

The day opened with the Youth Cup, seeded in four groups of five based on league averages. Most group results followed seeding, though Group D saw newcomer Samuel Devine upset Junior League Division 1 winner Hadrian Pain, coming from behind to win their final match and take the second qualifying spot.

Quarter-finals followed for both the main and consolation draws.

In the main event, top seeds Alex Jomiru, John Quintos and Oli Matthews advanced 3-0. Dylan and Amalina Gorridge reached the main draw for the first time, a notable step up from last year’s consolation bracket.

Samuel Devine lost to senior league winner Oli Matthews but showed promise. The standout quarter-final was Vincent Ridley’s tactical 3-1 win over No3 seed Liam Higgins, reversing previous results.

The consolation event featured many newcomers, including a thrilling 5-game win by Charlie Funnell over Milo Gibbs. Tight quarterfinals saw wins for Fraser Dick, Hadrian Pain, and Leon Rose, with Charlie staging another comeback to beat Ben Samson 3-2.

Age group events followed:

U11: As expected, Simply TT’s Liam Higgins dominated. Already Sussex U11 champion and a top 10 England player, he beat Charlie Funnell in the semi and Noah Devine 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 in the final, completing a local treble.

U13: Vincent Ridley went one better than last year’s runner-up finish by beating 2024 U11 winner Dylan Gorridge in the final. Vincent won 11-2, 13-11, 11-8 after a tight second game.

U16: The round-robin featured Amalina Gorridge, Fraser Dick, and newcomer Sonny Bolton. Amalina beat Fraser 3-0 in the decider to take the title.

U19: A strong round-robin saw Alex Jomiru beat both top seeds Oli Matthews and John Quintos 3-1 to claim the title with arguably his best Hastings performance to date.

In Junior League Division 2 Singles, 10 players battled in a knockout format. Samuel Devine, unbeaten in Jnr League Div 2, overcame a tough test from Milo Gibbs in the quarters and then beat brother Noah Devine in the final (11-9, 11-6, 12-10). Notable performances came from James Connor, who edged Platon Samuel in a tight 5-gamer before losing to Noah.

Division 1 Singles saw two groups. Group A saw Leon Rose defeat No2 seed Dylan Gorridge 3-0, while Group B featured a five-game comeback from Fraser Dick over Hadrian Pain.

Liam Higgins beat both Hadrian and Fraser to progress. In the semis, Liam beat Dylan in straight games, while Leon edged Fraser in four. The final saw Liam claim the title 3-0 over Leon, marking a strong step up from his Division 2 win last year.

The popular Ranked Doubles returned, with Alex Jomiru/James Connor and Fraser Dick/Samuel Devine making the final. Fraser/Samuel won the final 3-1, showing great energy and tactical play. Amalina Gorridge/Charlie Funnell and Vincent Ridley/Milo Gibbs both narrowly lost in five-game thrillers.

In the Youth Cup Consolation, Fraser Dick came from 2-0 down to beat Leon Rose in the semi, then won the final 3-0 over Hadrian Pain, reversing a close earlier loss.

The Youth Cup last four were all from different clubs. John Quintos beat Vincent Ridley 3-1 and in the other semi, Alex Jomiru edged Oli Matthews in five. In the final, Alex won 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-4 to secure his second title of the day.

Thanks to James Gorridge and Kevin Long for organisation. Congratulations to all winners and first-time competitors. If your child is interested in playing please contact James at [email protected]