Eastbourne Town head to AFC Croydon this weekend looking to bounce back after falling victim to a Three Bridges hat-trick hero in midweek.

In a seven-goal encounter at Jubilee Field, Reece Hallard’s treble helped Bridges beat Town 4-3.

The game featured yet another Nathan Hover goal and the Town right-back now has five goals in his past three games.

It also brought a debut for Alex Brewer, who has signed for Jude Macdonald’s team from Burgess Hill.

Action in the midweek meeting of Three Bridges and Eastbourne Town | Picture by Josh Claxton

Town had plenty of the ball in the first 15 minutes on the hosts’ new artificial pitch, but Bridges appeared comfortable.

The first goal came just 10 minutes before the interval when Three Bridges caught Eastbourne on the counter after they committed too many men forward.

Noel Leighton latched on to a long ball and slipped in Bryan Villavicencio who found forward Hallard, who drilled home.

James Waters rattled the bar but Town conceded again before the break as Hallard doubled his tally.

It was 2-1 three minutes into the second half when Brewer’s shot was palmed out and Waters converted.

Hallard made it 3-1 before the hour and but Hover showed his recent scoring exploits were not over, reducing the deficit with 13 minutes left.

Leighton finished off a brilliant move to restore Bridges’ two-goal cushion but Town wouldn’t give in and after James Hull was fouled in the box, he got up to slot in the spot-kick.

Town sit 13th in the table.