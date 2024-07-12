Haywards Heath ace Archie lands national archery title with amazingscore

By Community sport reporter
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Archery ace Archie Dunn from Haywards Heath has won the under-12 division of the Junior National Outdoor nior national archery championships.

And he did it with the second highest score since the tournament began in 1948 – scoring a massive 1232 out of a possible 1296.

This is a phenomenal result for Archie, a Sussex squad member, who beats most adults at his distance and is a truly skilled archer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He already has the accolade of grand master bowman and is only one point short of elite master bowman – the highest accolade in the world.

Archie Dunn with his national U12 trophy | Submitted pictureArchie Dunn with his national U12 trophy | Submitted picture
Archie Dunn with his national U12 trophy | Submitted picture

Archie is one to watch and has world and Olympic honours in his sights.

He is coached by father Mark Dunn, himself a British champion archer and Paralympic development/international archer.

Archie is also now looking for local sponsors to help him on his journey to more national series tournaments and glory.

If you are interested in sponsorsing him, email [email protected]

Related topics:Haywards HeathSussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice