Haywards Heath bounce back in style as local derby triumph sparks winning spree
The hosts put their disappointing start to the season behind them, winning all three rinks by a total of 55-43 to take all 10 points.
Anne Bosman’s four led the way with a 17-11 success, reeling off eight unanswered points over the final five ends. John Box’s team also took a big early lead, and were 8-0 ahead after four. St Francis staged a mini-recovery in the middle of the game, but Heath stayed in front for the rest of the contest, winning 17-14.
Neville Dalton’s four just managed to hang on in a tussle that proved much closer. A five on the sixth end helped them into an 11-4 lead, but St Francis twice battled back, narrowing Haywards Heath’s winning margin to 21-18.
The victory – only Heath’s second of the season – was followed by another 24 hours later, when they defeated Hurstpierpoint 67-52 in a friendly.
Bob Sutton’s team enjoyed the biggest victory – 26-11 – while captain of the day Basil Larkins masterminded a comeback on his rink from 0-6, culminating in a three on the final end, which gave them a 16-14 victory.
And like London buses, along came a third win, as Heath’s Ladies’ team defeated their St Francis counterparts for the club’s second success over their town rivals in a matter of days. Former St Francis player Marge Breading led her triples team to the biggest win – 28-9 – while Elsie Wilding’s trio also won. Captain Bosman’s team lost their rink 15-21.
Before the spurt of victories came Haywards Heath’s fourth friendly defeat in a row when they lost 51-40 to Newick.
Results:
Mid Sussex League: HH&BH 55, St Francis 43 (Anne Bosman, Mark Gooch, Stephen Banks and Elsie Wilding won 17-11; John Box, Graham Brown, Jill Saunders and Marge Breading won 17-14; Neville Dalton, Julia Jarvis, Graham Aldis and Andrew Croft won 21-18). HH&BH 10 points, St Francis 0 points.
HH&BH 40, Newick 51 (Anne Bosman, Graham Aldis and Tony Ashby won 17-13; Elsie Wilding, Tony Frost and Marge Breading drew 14-14; John Box, David King and Wendy Alexander lost 9-24).
Hurstpierpoint 52, HH&BH 67 (Basil Larkins, Eileen Waddingham, Tara De Silva and Linda Huntley won 16-14; Neville Dalton, Chris King, Wendy Alexander and Rowland Morris won 16-8; Bob Sutton, Mark Gooch, Mark Howell and Dorothy Glasby won 26-11; John Box, Martin Gaskell, Peter Huntley and Elsie Wilding lost 9-19}.
HH&BH Ladies 61, St Francis Ladies 38 (Elsie Wilding, Jacquie Kelly and Jennie Evans won 18-8; Anne Bosman, Eileen Waddingham and Jill Hatfield lost 15-21; Marge Breading, Wendy Alexander and Tara de Silva won 28-9).