Haywards Heath bounce back in style as local derby triumph sparks winning spree

Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst bowlers clinched their first competitive victory of the season with a comprehensive clean sweep at home to St Francis in the Mid Sussex League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts put their disappointing start to the season behind them, winning all three rinks by a total of 55-43 to take all 10 points.

Anne Bosman’s four led the way with a 17-11 success, reeling off eight unanswered points over the final five ends. John Box’s team also took a big early lead, and were 8-0 ahead after four. St Francis staged a mini-recovery in the middle of the game, but Heath stayed in front for the rest of the contest, winning 17-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neville Dalton’s four just managed to hang on in a tussle that proved much closer. A five on the sixth end helped them into an 11-4 lead, but St Francis twice battled back, narrowing Haywards Heath’s winning margin to 21-18.

Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst Bowls Club

The victory – only Heath’s second of the season – was followed by another 24 hours later, when they defeated Hurstpierpoint 67-52 in a friendly.

Bob Sutton’s team enjoyed the biggest victory – 26-11 – while captain of the day Basil Larkins masterminded a comeback on his rink from 0-6, culminating in a three on the final end, which gave them a 16-14 victory.

And like London buses, along came a third win, as Heath’s Ladies’ team defeated their St Francis counterparts for the club’s second success over their town rivals in a matter of days. Former St Francis player Marge Breading led her triples team to the biggest win – 28-9 – while Elsie Wilding’s trio also won. Captain Bosman’s team lost their rink 15-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the spurt of victories came Haywards Heath’s fourth friendly defeat in a row when they lost 51-40 to Newick.

Results:

Mid Sussex League: HH&BH 55, St Francis 43 (Anne Bosman, Mark Gooch, Stephen Banks and Elsie Wilding won 17-11; John Box, Graham Brown, Jill Saunders and Marge Breading won 17-14; Neville Dalton, Julia Jarvis, Graham Aldis and Andrew Croft won 21-18). HH&BH 10 points, St Francis 0 points.

HH&BH 40, Newick 51 (Anne Bosman, Graham Aldis and Tony Ashby won 17-13; Elsie Wilding, Tony Frost and Marge Breading drew 14-14; John Box, David King and Wendy Alexander lost 9-24).

Hurstpierpoint 52, HH&BH 67 (Basil Larkins, Eileen Waddingham, Tara De Silva and Linda Huntley won 16-14; Neville Dalton, Chris King, Wendy Alexander and Rowland Morris won 16-8; Bob Sutton, Mark Gooch, Mark Howell and Dorothy Glasby won 26-11; John Box, Martin Gaskell, Peter Huntley and Elsie Wilding lost 9-19}.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HH&BH Ladies 61, St Francis Ladies 38 (Elsie Wilding, Jacquie Kelly and Jennie Evans won 18-8; Anne Bosman, Eileen Waddingham and Jill Hatfield lost 15-21; Marge Breading, Wendy Alexander and Tara de Silva won 28-9).