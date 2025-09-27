Haywards Heath bowlers deliver record donation to Sussex hospice
The hospice, which serves people with life-limiting illnesses around a large part of Mid Sussex and neighbouring areas, is the primary recipient of Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst’s annual fundraising.
And this year the club handed over a cheque for £1,500 – around 50% higher than last year’s sum and a record total in the club’s history.
Around £1,000 was raised at Heath’s annual Millennium Cup charity day, when neighbouring St Francis, Burgess Hill and West Hoathly visited Beech Hurst for the traditional all-day competition.
The day was itself financed by P & S Gallagher, the club’s principal sponsor.
Additional funds for the hospice came largely from the entry fees for the Nicholas Soames Trophy, organised by Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst and featuring a number of clubs from the region.
The cheque was presented by club president Jill Saunders to Wendy Agate, St Peter and St James’s relationship fundraiser.
She said: “Donations like this are really important to us. The support of our community is what will enable us to provide care for our community now and for generations to come.”
At £19,000 a day to provide its services, and with only 13% funding from government contributions, St Peter and St James relies heavily on the generosity of its neighbours throughout the area it serves – from the edge of Brighton to Forest Row, and including Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Uckfield and Lewes.
Ms Agate said: “This year – our 50th - we need £7 million to keep going, so if it wasn’t for the generosity of the community and the incredible work our volunteers do, we wouldn’t be able to provide those services.”
The presentation at Beech Hurst was followed by the club’s seasonal awards. Winners:
Men’s champion: Mark Gooch
Ladies’ champion: Linda Huntley
Handicap: John Box
Veterans: John Box
John Martin Shield: Neville Dalton
Sam Farmer Trophy: Neville Dalton
Mixed Pairs: Andrew Croft/Gwen Croft
Drawn Pairs: Anne Bosman/Mark Howell
Carrow Cup: John Milsom/Phoom Saihom/Elsie Wilding
David Johns Trophy: Andrew Croft/Clive Thomas
Terry Gasson Trophy: Neville Dalton/Eileen Waddingham/Jill Hatfield