Haywards Heath bowlers do want to go to Chelsea

Members of Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club were given the VIP treatment when they played their second fixture against the legendary Chelsea Pensioners in less than a year.

Having welcomed a team from the Royal Hospital Chelsea to their Beech Hurst home last August to mark the 70th anniversary of what had then been two separate clubs sharing a clubhouse, they were invited for a reciprocal visit to the Pensioners’ Chelsea home, coincidentally on the 120th anniversary of the formation of Haywards Heath Bowling Club – the older of the two now-amalgamated clubs.

A total of 23 club members travelled to London, where they were given a guided tour of much of the splendid hospital and grounds.

Playing numbers were curtailed, as a number of Pensioners were attending a funeral on site, but the teams played three rinks, while the remaining Haywards Heath players played together on a neighbouring rink.

In the unusual circumstances, play was halted for some time for the funeral procession, and after a break for tea, only some of the matches resumed, rendering the overall result irrelevant.

The most important fact was that after last year’s prestigious occasion, yet more Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst members had had the chance to play against – and meet – the ex-service personnel who make up the Chelsea Pensioners, and to see for themselves the environment in which they live and play.

*Only one of Heath’s league teams were in action this week – the least experienced of their three midweek squads, in the John Spriggs League.

And they battled to their fourth victory in seven matches, defeating Newick 47-44, thanks to the margin of their sole rinks win. Nicola Coles’ four – which included Paul Palmer, Dorothy Glasby and Bob Sutton – shrugged off a sluggish start, during which they trailed 2-6 after seven ends, to triumph 21-14.

The margin more than made up for the other two teams’ narrow defeats – 13-16 for Rowland Morris’s four and 13-14 for Basil Larkins’ team, who almost completed a miraculous fight-back from a 1-10 deficit just before the halfway point – enabling Haywards Heath to pick up six of the 10 points on offer.

In friendlies, a hammering for Larkins and triples partners Jacquie Kelly and Tony Ashby proved the difference between Haywards Heath and their visitors, Adastra.

With only one point between the two sides on the other three triples rinks, Larkins’ 5-23 defeat was costly. Things might have been different had Peter Huntley, Eileen Waddingham and Gerald Firth been able to maintain their early form. Leading 8-2 after eight ends, they scored on only one of the last 10 to fall to a 10-18 defeat.

Earlier, they had lost at home to Burgess Hill, with all three triples teams losing.

More than 20 bowlers travelled to Chelsea for the game

Results:

John Spriggs League: Newick 44, HH&BH 47 (Basil Larkins, Wendy Alexander, Jill Hatfield and Phoom Saihom lost 13-14; Rowland Morris, Fiona Burman, Tara de Silva and Bill Mann lost 13-16; Nicola Coles, Paul Palmer, Dorothy Glasby and Bob Sutton won 21-14)

Newick 4 points, HH&BH 6 points

HH&BH 35, Burgess Hill 58 (Braham Barton, Doug Cowell and Dorothy Glasby lost 9-20; Jennie Evans, David King and Chris King lost 14-24; Graham Brown, Eileen Waddingham and Jill Hatfield lost 12-14)

Haywards Heath bowlers were given a tour of some of the Chelsea Hospital's grounds and buildings

HH&BH 44, Adastra 63 (Peter Huntley, Eileen Waddingham and Gerald Firth lost 10-18; Graham Brown, Wendy Alexander and Bill Mann won 17-9; Linda Huntley, Mike McQuillin and Rowland Morris lost 12-13; Basil Larkins, Jacquie Kelly and Tony Ashby lost 5-23)