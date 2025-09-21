Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst ended their miserable run of results in style, with an impressive victory over Horsham in their final home game of the bowls season and a narrow win at Rottingdean in their season finale.

Against Horsham, they won all three triples contests by a 55-37 aggregate, ending a run of seven successive defeats and only one victory in 16.

All three matches were close until the final stages when Bob Sutton’s trio won two of the last three to scrape home and Basil Larkins’ team, who were trailing at the 12th, won five of the last six ends.

In-between them, Neville Dalton, with Judy Aldis and Ted Prince, turned a tightly fought contest on its head over the final two ends, transforming a two-point advantage into a 22-10 victory, thanks in no small part to a seven on the 18th.

Eileen Waddingham, Neville Dalton and Jill Hatfield won the Terry Gasson Trophy

It was an encouraging end to a season in which a squad that included a number of relative novices suffered more defeats than victories but performed brightly in league and cup matches.

They took their improved form into their final friendly of the season, at Rottingdean, where they sneaked a 44-42 triples victory, courtesy of a convincing win by Dorothy Glasby, Ken Starnes and Graham Aldis.

Their 10-point winning margin exceeded the combined margins of Rottingdean’s triples successes on the other two rinks.

Results: HH&BH 55, Horsham 37 (Basil Larkins, Wendy Alexander and Graham Aldis won 17-13; Neville Dalton, Judy Aldis and Ted Prince won 22-10; Bob Sutton, Peter Burman and Mark Gooch won 16-14); Rottingdean 42, HH&BH 44 (Mark Gooch, Wendy Alexander and Jill Hatfield lost 8-15; Dorothy Glasby, Ken Starnes and Graham Aldis won 19-9; Bob Sutton, Eileen Waddingham and Judy Aldis lost 17-18).

The Terry Gasson Trophy comprised three triples contests

Heath’s bowlers ended their internal competitions for the season with a new-look version of the Terry Gasson Trophy. Previously a league-based pairs format, culminating in a winner-takes-all match between the top two during finals weekend, it was allocated a whole day this year, initially intended to be played as Australian Pairs.

But with a couple of last-minute withdrawals, the tournament was switched to three triples contests, with the trophy going to the highest-scoring team.

It was won by Neville Dalton, Eileen Waddingham and Jill Hatfield, who scored 22 points in their victory over David Leach, Wendy Alexander and Maurice Benson.

Nicola Coles, who had been runner-up in the previous version of the competition twice in the past three years, finished second again, alongside team-mates Paul Palmer and Gwen Croft. They beat a team skipped by Dorothy Glasby, who finished third, despite their loss, by virtue of scoring more points than Anne Bosman’s team on their rink.

Nicola Coles (fourth from left) was runner-up for the third time in four years

Results: Neville Dalton, Eileen Waddingham and Jill Hatfield beat David Leach, Wendy Alexander and Maurice Benson 22-13; Nicola Coles, Paul Palmer and Gwen Croft beat Dorothy Glasby, Chris Malley and Ted Prince 18-16; Anne Bosman, Fiona Burman and Clive Thomas beat John Box, Peter Burman and Phoom Saihom 15-13.