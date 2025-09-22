Haywards Heath RFC enjoy cup success over Cranbrook on home turf

A break in the league campaign saw a home cup match for Haywards Heath RFC with a team showing six changes against Cranbrook from Counties Kent 1 – and they ran out 26-5 winners.

After slow starts in both early season league games had proved costly, Heath were determined to tighten up their defence and dominate at the break down. This ambition saw the home side immediately on the front foot and after the ball went through hands down the right side, some quick ruck ball took Heath up to the Cranbrook line where number 8 Connor Mullins was on hand to crash over for a 5-0 lead.

Heath continued to play with confidence with their half backs looking to attack at every opportunity. A quick ball off the top of a line out just outside the visitors 22 saw fly half Olly Goswamy step back inside, beating the first defender before being dragged down.

From the ensuing ruck, a trademark Josh Salisbury pick and go saw the openside break clear of the defence and score under the posts. Goswamy added the extras for 12-0 and Heath held the lead at the half time break.

The second half saw Cranbrook fighting back and a long pass thrown by their number 10 out wide saw an overlap on the right from which the visitors scored in the corner for 12-5.

Heath hit back quickly pressuring the Cranbrook red zone. A high clearance kick from Cranbrook was well claimed by scrum half Evan Herbert in the visitors 22 and was quickly shifted to centre Jack Flower who sped in under the posts. Goswamy converted for 19-5.

There was still time for Heath to put the icing on the cake with another Salisbury try which this time saw him stretch clear of the defence from the halfway line for another converted try and a final 26-5 scoreline

Whilst this was a good distraction from the league and Heath took their chances well, they will need to maintain consistency and lift their level further for the visit of Weybridge Vandals at Whitemans Green on Saturday 4 October.

In the meantime the new HHRFC Clubhouse was buzzing with the prospect of a Cup run to enjoy combined with the opportunity to watch the England Red Roses reach the WRWC final, which will be shown live on the club's fabulous big screens next Saturday evening - all welcome.

Heath: Martin McDonagh; Marcus Pemberton; Harry Edwards; Harry Clarke; Ellis Dubois; Tom Smith; Josh Salisbury (capt); Connor Mullins; Evan Herbert; Olly Goswamy; Luca Richmond; Jack Flower; Charlie Patey-Johns; Matt Cains; Oscar Mann; Flinn Herbert; Elliott Higgin; Charlie Bennett.