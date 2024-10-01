Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heath U12s and U15s had reasons to celebrate last weekend.

HHRFC U12s marked their graduation from minis to juniors on Saturday with the traditional Club tie presentation during lunch at the HHRFC Clubhouse prior to the senior league match against Cobham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total 45 boys received their ties from Heath 1st XV captain Wilf Bridges with ten very proud U12 coaches watching on. The squad’s first league games are against Hove and Steyning next Sunday 6 October.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile Heath U15s were kicking off their league campaign in style with a combative win away at Crawley on Sunday.

Heath U12s graduated with Club tie presentation on Saturday | Picture: submitted

The bigger, more powerful Crawley pack started strongly and put Heath's forwards under pressure in the early exchanges, but the visiting pack responded well as a unit and soon their superior fitness started to tell. In a tight first half, left winger Ruben Hudd twice finished off flowing back moves to score under the posts, fly half Liam Husselmann adding the extras with the conversions. Heath's defence kept Crawley down to a single try of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buoyed by a partisan local support, Crawley came out fired up for the second half with the breeze in their favour, but by now the Heath tight five, led by tight head prop Will Fisher, backed up the outstanding Danny De Sousa and Thomas O'Donnell at lock were dominating at scrum time. In turn, Heath's all-action back row led by skipper Dylan Baldwin at 8 were making ever bigger in-roads carrying hard at the Crawley midfield.

Fluent back moves and outstanding running by man-of-the-match outside centre Kallen Cartright brought him a hat-trick of scores. Husselmann added the conversions and a late penalty to complete the Heath scoring, but the home side roused themselves for a late consolation try. A win on the road for Heath U15s to start off this season’s campaign.

Any young players of any age and ability interested in joining one of the many Heath squads age U6 to U16 and Colts, with many age groups training mid week and Sunday mornings, should email [email protected].