Haywards Heath RFC's fundraising continues as clubhouse project pushes to finish line
Haywards Heath Rugby Club have hosted a series of fundraising events over the last seven years to maintain the momentum and continue to raise the funds needed to fit out the new HHRFC Clubhouse and start planning to build a community gym at the site.
Having already fought hard to independently raise £2.4m for the build itself, the club is determined to make it to the finish line on this Project.
An event at The Waldorf Hilton London, hosted by Daniel Vander, HHRFC Chair and Phil Herbert, HHRFC Commercial Director, attracted over 185 guests who enjoyed lunch in the company of former England and Harlequins captain Chris Robshaw who was interviewed at length by Rhodri James, HHRFC Youth Chair.
The entertaining exchange kept the audience enthralled as Robshaw was brutally honest about the highs and lows of his stellar England career.
A number of significant auction items including an introductory padel package from Smash Padel, HHRFC’s padel partner in the new padel court development at Whitemans Green, raised significant funds. These will help make sure the project can be completed internally to a standard befitting the amazing new HHRFC Clubhouse building that is almost ready to go live.
There remains a key hurdle to opening on time relating to an outstanding agreement between Mid Sussex District Council and UKPN in making sure that the new sub station required to support the new facilities can be built.
Unfortunately, discussions regarding this aspect of the build have been delayed within the council and are having both an operational and financial impact on the Project, which is very disappointing for all those at the club who have been involved in delivering the project on time and within budget up to this point.
It is hoped that common sense will prevail and the necessary administration that was requested by the club back in March can be finalised imminently, meaning the new clubhouse will be able to open as planned later this autumn.
