Haywards Heath youngsters enjoying being back to rugby

Haywards Heath RFC have the largest youth section in the county and are wasting no time getting back to basics for the new season with the burgeoning number of children – from under-six to under-16 and colts – training at Whitemans Green every Sunday.

With dedicated girls’ squads at U12, U14 and U16 to complement the mixed and boys’ age groups, now is a good time to join the club.

Families can also enjoy the hospitality of the fantastic new clubhouse at Whitemans Green, with hot and cold drinks, food all day on Sundays and live sport showing on multiple big screens, particularly in support of the England Red Roses in their semi-final at the weekend and the forthcoming Autumn Internationals.

Visitors to the HHRFC clubhouse are welcome at any time.