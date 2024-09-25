H&B RFCU14s win against East Grinstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday 22nd September 2024, the Hastings and Bexhill under 14’s rugby team travelled to East Grinstead for their last friendly fixture before the competitive season begins, away at Eastbourne, on 6th October.

Coaches, Sheppard and Loving-Price, were looking for the team to build on some good individual performances in the last friendly, but the team had to start without A. Kesen who was ruled out following injury in the warmup.

In what was a highly physical match, the seaside team managed the opposition well and controlled large waves of the game even when not in possession. What proved even more pleasing for the team coaches, however, was how they responded to going behind, something this talented side struggled with last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the home side converting the opening try, Hastings responded by dominating the play, before G. Hartley ran in on the right-hand side to score their first try. This was then followed up by some powerful, attacking possession down the left, before D. Tate was able to take the ball out of the ruck and over the try line to take the lead and head into the half time break 7-10 up.

H&B RFC U14s

The second half continued as the first half had finished, with Hastings able to control the game until the hosts pounced on a handling error and scored their second try to make the score 12-10. Again, the visitors were not perturbed by this and held their belief in their own ability with D. Tate crossing the line for his second try of the game. This was converted by X. Copley, before G. Hartley extended the lead and completed the scoreline, with his second try.

The physicality of the game took its toll on the team, with Hastings losing O. Sayer, E. Loving-price, N. Cassidy and T. Roberts to injury; however, the replacements did the team proud and demonstrated great game management and discipline at times of provocation to win the match 17-22.

With L. Ruusuvuori picking up player of the match, H. Malton, H. Watkins, V, Romano and L. Sheppard must all have been in contention for this with their inspiring performances, the biggest plus however, was how they all played and stuck together as a team. The boys should be proud of this performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full team – T. Roberts, N. Cassidy, S. Verlander, W. Green, L. Sheppard, W. Dewsbery, J. Noble, O. Archibald, D. Tate. G. Hartley, X.Copley, V. Romano, L. Ruusuvuori, A. Kesen, H. Malton, H. Watkins, T. Loving-Price. F. Macdonald, N. Carrington-Paines, O. Sayer.