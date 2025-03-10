Heath U12s enjoy victories in the sunshine

A great day of rugby was experienced by the whole Heath U12 squad and their parents and carers in front of the fantastic new clubhouse at Whitemans Green.

HHRFC Under 12s Red and Black teams both played on the main pitch, overlooked by the new balconied clubhouse, on Sunday in glorious sunshine.

The Red team played Worthing in their final league game of the season. The Reds ran out comfortable winners with big performances from captain, Logan O’Donnell and Rhys Mandley.

The Black team played Horsham in an entertaining game. With important scores either side of half time giving Heath the edge, the Blacks also delivered an excellent win with strong performances from Jack Lambe and Freddie White.

All 64 players enjoyed the post match hospitality of the new Clubhouse, while watching England take on Italy at Twickenham live on the big screens.