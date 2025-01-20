Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Both Heathfield RFC first teams had a good weekend with decisive wins in league matches.

It finished Charlton Park 10 Heathfield 45 for the men, then Heathfield Ladies beat Medway 21-0.

The only league game lost by the ladies so far this season had been against Medway so they were pleased to put the record straight with a three-tries-to-nil win on Sunday which keeps them in second place in the NC1 table.

Although there was no score at half-time there had been no shortage of incident with Heathfield dominating the first quarter and then Medway having the better of the second 20. Medway had one serious attack on the home try line but were adjudged to have been held up.

Three tries for a happy Lucas Cuming - picture by Roger Cuming

The second half followed a similar pattern with Heathfield in control initially before Medway charged back in the last quarter. The difference was that this time Heathfield scored three tries when they were on the front foot.

All three came from good handling in the backs with Jaz Lewis and Steph Ryan touching down before Sophia Skinner ended another good move with a lengthy run to score by the posts. Impressively, and unusually for the women’s’ game, Megan Plane converted all three with two of them being wide out.

Medway charged back but were unable to penetrate the determined home defence which this season has conceded less than five points a game on average.

On Saturday the men travelled to Charlton Park, who are having a difficult season. Tries came throughout, with all seven being scored by the backs.

The winning Heathfield Ladies team - picture by Chris Baker-Butler

Lucas Cuming collected three, Toby Simpson two with one apiece for Harry Slinnhawkins and debutant Elliot Smith. Smith, still under 18, enjoyed his first senior appearance with a fine solo score from distance as well as other good work.

Park had a strong scrummage which caused the visitors some difficulties and they did manage two tries in response but the result was never in doubt. An efficient lineout and good game control by Ben Irwin at fly half gave the visitors’ back division plenty of opportunities which they duly exploited.

On Saturday (Jan 25, 2pm) Heathfield men travel to Sevenoaks for a deferred league game against their 2nd XV who they just beat in October.

Heathfield Ladies have a break until they entertain Canterbury (February 9, 2pm).