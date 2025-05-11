Hellingly Lions roll into action on a new season

Hellingly Lions’ first cycle speedway fixture of the South East Regional league was away to Kesgrave Panthers.

In the Division 2 fixture the Lions had a marginal loss finishing 83-76 to the Panthers, with good team riding from Neil and Harry S backed up by the pairings of Barrie and Dylan and Chris and Martyn.

SE Division 2 - Kesgrave 83 v Hellingly Lions 76 – Scoring: 1. Harry Sefton – 12; 2. Neil Hollebon - 19; 3. Dylan Geer – 11; 4. Barrie Geer - 14; 5. Chris Geer - 8; 6. Martyn Hollebon - 8; 7. Harry Ridley - 1; 8. Paul Edwards – 3.

In the Youth and Development fixture the older members worked hard to support the younger ones, teaming up to keep the score close throughout with strong riding for Harry R, Dyan and Paul. The fixture finished all square on 80-80.

Sam and Paul in action

Youth & Development - Kesgrave 80 v Hellingly Lions 80 – 1. Harry Ridley – 22; 2. Sam Ridley - 7; 3. Dylan Geer – 22; 4. Kayde Edwards-Ransom - 5; 5. Paul Edwards - 17; 6. Arthur Edwards - 4; 7. Harry Sefton- 1; 8. Alfie Ellis – 2.

On Saturday (May 17), Hellingly Lions host the British Youth and Junior League Grand Prix – why not come and see the boys in action at the Lower Dicker Recreation Ground from midday?