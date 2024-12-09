Calling all runners, fitness freaks, newbies and clubs - The Sussex Beacon is asking you to 'HELP' - by running the Brighton Half in support of The Sussex Beacon in 2025.

Following on from World Aids Day; I met with one of the new trustees at the Sussex Beacon, Jason Palmer. I was suprised to hear that it's the UK's only provider of 'In House' (residential) specialist care and support for people living with HIV and it is local, based in Brighton.

The service promotes independence and improvement of health and wellbeing by providing inpatient and outpatient services. Services are run from the main centre (in Brighton) where they have a 10-bed inpatient unit, therapy rooms and larger rooms for group work. They also have a landscaped garden for patients and visitors to enjoy all year round and provide high-quality care and support in a friendly and homely environment.

Referrals are made to the inpatient unit accepted from health and social care professionals and mainly funded by the local NHS for people living with HIV across Sussex; working in close partnership with other healthcare providers and patients and clients they make sure that services remain relevant to the changing needs of people living with HIV.

30th Anniversary 1992 -2022 , St James St shop window, Brighton

The Sussex Beacon's work is funded by statutory bodies and a range of fundraising activities including trusts, events, and trading in two charity shops; both located in Brighton (homeware/furniture and general items & clothing).

With exclusive race day treats to make it even better; exclusive #teambeacon benefits: free bag drop, designated toilet facilities and post-race refreshments in #teambeacon hub to make race day run more smoothly, it sounds fantastic!

They'll also kit you out with a #teambeacon running vest and support you along the way with your fundraising efforts - so what are you waiting for?

Ok, not only will you get a fabulous running vest - generally benefiting from some serious luxury on race day too, you could also bump into one of Team Sussex Beacon's celebrity runners!! In 2024 #teambeacon were joined by reality star James Argent, Comedian Zoe Lyons and SAS: Who Dares Wins DS Chris Oliver. News on celebrity runners for 2025 coming soon!

So keep an eye on their website, register and keep up to date: