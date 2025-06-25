Henfield hat-trick haunts Haywards Heath

Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst bowlers must be getting sick of the sight of Henfield after meeting them three times in consecutive days – and losing all three games.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, Henfield pipped their hosts 60-52 in a friendly at Beech Hurst, with only the triples team of Nicola Coles, Andrew Croft and Martin Gaskell victorious for the home side – and even then, they were given a scare as Henfield’s trio fought back from 4-13, finally losing 11-14.

The following night, on their own green, Henfield cruised to a more convincing win, defeating Haywards Heath 62-32 in the Nicholas Soames Trophy, taking all 10 points and avenging an equally overwhelming victory by their opponents in the same competition earlier in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Tuesday they made it a hat-trick with a 56-43 win in the Mid Sussex League, back at Beech Hurst.

Haywards Heath started with three losses but ended the week on a high

Not for the first time, Anne Bosman’s rink was the only saving grace, pipping their opponents 19-17, thanks largely to a seven on the ninth at 6-7.

Jennie Evans’ rink were thwarted on the very last end, as Henfield picked up the winning point, which helped their side to eight of the 10 points on offer.

Haywards Heath’s sole competitive victory of the week came in the John Spriggs League, where a relatively inexperienced side swept all before them at Uckfield, triumphing 54-39, with two of the three rinks winning by seven shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that was followed by one of Heath’s most convincing victories of the season – 75-52 over Isle of Thorns in a friendly at Beech Hurst.

It was a magnificent week for Nicola Coles

Isle of Thorns actually won two of the four triples contests, in which Fiona Burman made her debut for Heath, but two heavy defeats to Nicola Coles’ and Neville Dalton’s teams did the damage.

It was a magnificent week for Coles, who won three of the four matches she skipped after starting the week with a remarkable comeback win in the club’s internal handicap competition.

Results:

HH&BH 52, Henfield 60 (Nicola Coles, Andrew Croft and Martin Gaskell won 14-11; John Box, David King and Jennie Evans lost 13-18; Neville Dalton, Mark Howell and Anne Bosman lost 11-13; Bob Sutton, Jill Hatfield and Dorothy Glasby lost 14-18)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas Soames Trophy: Henfield 62, HH&BH 32 (Dorothy Glasby and Bob Sutton lost to Chris Harris and Chris Burgess 8-30; Nicola Coles and Andrew Croft lost to Sue Bishop and Tony Bishop- 11-15; Jill Hatfield and Mark Gooch lost to Anne Harwood and Steve Parnell 13-17)

Henfield 10 points, HH&BH 0 points

Mid Sussex League: HH&BH 43, Henfield 56 (Anne Bosman, Eileen Waddingham, Adie White and Elsie Wilding won 19-17; Neville Dalton, Judy Aldis, Graham Aldis and Andrew Croft lost 10-24; Jennie Evans, Mark Gooch, Martin Gaskell and Graham Brown lost 14-15)

HH&BH 2 points, Henfield 8 points

John Spriggs League: Uckfield 39, HH&BH 54 (Rowland Morris, Doug Cowell, Jill Hatfield and Bill Mann won 21-14; Basil Larkins, Wendy Alexander, Paul Palmer and Clive Thomas won 16-15; Nicola Coles, Ken Starnes, Ray Howell and Dorothy Glasby won 17-10)

Uckfield 0 points, HH&B 10 points

HH&BH 75, Isle of Thorns 52 (Neville Dalton, Judy Aldis and David Leach won 21-10; Nicola Coles, Jill Hatfield and Mark Gooch won 24-7; Mark Howell, Eileen Waddingham and Graham Aldis lost 12-14; Graham Brown, Fiona Burman and Andrew Croft lost 18-21)