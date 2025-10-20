Herstmonceux trail race proves a smash hit

The race attracted a nice cross-section of club and non-club runners, with no fewer than 14 different clubs represented. Haywards Heath Harriers' Phil Payne was an impressive winner in 29.39, pulling clear after halfway from runner up Scott Richardson (30.50)and 3rd placed Richard Vidler (Hastings AC) in 33.26. Perennial race winner, Wadhurst Runners' Graeme Mcintosh, missed the start and in the circumstances did extremely well to finish as high as 5th!

Many congrats to the ladies race winner, locally based Nicola Twilley, who clicked 41.11 to record her first ever race victory; whilst Lonely Goat RC's Sherrill Barrett (44.37) and Daisy Evci (44.57) were 2nd & 3rd lady finishers.

1066 Trail Series co-organiser Will Withecombe said: "We received great feedback from the runners who loved the beautiful course. We'd especially like to thank our volunteers, and Herstmonceux Village Hall where runners enjoyed tea and cake afterwards."

2 more events are planned for 2025, with the Winchelsea Beach 10 kms trail race next up on 7th December. See www.1066trailraces.co.uk

1 . Contributed Race winner Phil Payne, Haywards Heath Harriers Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ladies race winner Nicola Twilley Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Kelly Johnson Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Many thanks to our volunteers, including George Taylor, Julie Tremlin & Heather Jenner (back row); and Marie Crawford, Martin Noakes & Susan Rae (front row) Photo: Submitted