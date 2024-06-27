Hewett and Bartram set for Eastbourne showdown as Brits win wheelchair tennis battles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British No.1 Alfie Hewett and British No.3 Ben Bartram will play each other for the first time in international competition on Friday after five British wheelchair players progressed from Thursday’s singles quarter-finals at the Rothesay International Eastbourne.

British No.5 Andrew Penney joins Hewett and Bartram in the last four of the men’s singles, while defending champion Andy Lapthorne lines up in the quad singles semi-finals and British No.1 Lucy Shuker returns to the women’s singles semi-finals.

With a men’s wheelchair tennis draw featuring at Eastbourne for the first time this year, world No. 2 Hewett and Bartram both earned 6-2, 6-1 victories over their fellow Brits and respective doubles partners, Hewett beating Gordon Reid and Bartram defeating Dahnon Ward.

Hewett said: “It’s never easy to play your doubles partner in the first match, so it was bitter-sweet with that match up but in terms of my own performance I’m really happy with it. That was probably one of my best matches in the wind. You have to change things a little bit. Maybe you don’t take as many risks and try and be a bit safer and almost let the wind do the striking.”

Alfie Hewett of Great Britain celebrates against Gordon Reid of Great Britain during the Wheelchair Singles Quarter Final match on Day Six of the Rothesay International Eastbournat Devonshire Park (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

After beating Ward in a grass court quarter-final for the second time, Bartram said: “I’m very happy with my performance. It’s been a long time since I played on grass, and I’m pleased I was able to find my rhythm pretty quickly and get the job done today. It’s a great set up here and the facilities are really cool. It’s great to be part of the wider tournament here.”

Penney beat Asif Abbasi of Pakistan 6-0, 6-2 to book himself a men’s singles semi-final against Argentinian second seed Gustavo Fernandez.

World No.7 Lapthorne faces a tough quad singles semi-final against world No.1 Sam Schroder of the Netherlands after defeating Colombia’s Daniel Campaz 6-1, 6-2. Australian second seed Heath Davidson and Turkey’s Ahmet Kaplan will contest the other semi-final after Davidson and Kaplan both dropped just one game against British opponents Greg Slade and Cary Cox, respectively.

Shuker made a fine start to her women’s singles campaign, defeating the USA’s Maylee Phelps 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semi-final against Chinese second seed Zhu Zhenzhen, while Dutch top seed Jiske Griffioen will play American Dana Mathewson in the last four.

Ben Bartram of Great Britain plays a forehand against Dahnon Ward of Great Britain during the Wheelchair Singles Quarter Final match on Day Six of the Rothesay International Eastbournat (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

British No.2 Abbie Breakwell made a super start to her quarter-final against Mathewson, taking the world No.9 to a tie-break for the first time but she was unable to sustain her level in the second set.

The second of three days of wheelchair tennis action will see the start of the doubles draws, with 20-time Grand Slam champions Hewett and Reid beginning their quest for a 50th career title together.

Thursday’s Eastbourne headlines

Britain's Billy Harris beats Italy's Flavio Cobolli 67(3) 76(4) 62 to reach his first ATP Tour semi-final. The win moves Harris up to a career-high No.116 in the live ATP rankings.

British No.1 Katie Boulter loses 61 76(0) against 2024 French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini in her quarter-final match.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu loses 62 62 against Daria Kasatkina in one hour and 21 minutes.

Harriet Dart's impressive run at Eastbourne comes to an end as she is beaten 62 61 by Canada's Leylah Fernandez.