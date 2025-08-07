Highwoods Golf Club champions are crowned

By Steve Doherty
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2025, 13:12 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 09:47 BST
Huge congratulations go to winners of the Highwoods 2025 Club Championships.

The course was presented in immaculate condition, providing a fantastic challenge for all competitors.

Men’s Champion: Ed Bergin – an impressive score of 143, playing some really steady and composed golf all day.

Ladies’ Champion: Alison Bough – retaining her title with a solid score of 159. A fantastic effort to retain the title once again.

Ed Bergin and Alison Boughplaceholder image
Ed Bergin and Alison Bough

Congratulations also go to the nett winners.

Julie Oliver was winner of the Ditton Trophy with a score of 143. Josh Thompson was winner of the Highwoods Trophy with 133.

Well done to all competitors, volunteers and staff for a great championship.

