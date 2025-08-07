Highwoods Golf Club champions are crowned

Huge congratulations go to winners of the Highwoods 2025 Club Championships.

The course was presented in immaculate condition, providing a fantastic challenge for all competitors.

Men’s Champion: Ed Bergin – an impressive score of 143, playing some really steady and composed golf all day.

Ladies’ Champion: Alison Bough – retaining her title with a solid score of 159. A fantastic effort to retain the title once again.

Ed Bergin and Alison Bough

Congratulations also go to the nett winners.

Julie Oliver was winner of the Ditton Trophy with a score of 143. Josh Thompson was winner of the Highwoods Trophy with 133.

Well done to all competitors, volunteers and staff for a great championship.