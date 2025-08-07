Highwoods Golf Club championship
A huge congratulations to the Highwoods 2025 Club Champions! The course was presented in immaculate condition, providing a fantastic challenge for all competitors.
Men’s Champion: Ed Bergin – an impressive score of 143, playing some really steady and composed golf all day.
Ladies Champion: Alison Bough – retaining her title with a solid score of 159. A fantastic effort to retain the title once again!
Congratulations also to the Nett Winners:
Julie Oliver – winner of the Ditton Trophy with a score of 143.
Josh Thompson – winner of the Highwoods Trophy with a fantastic score of 133.
Well done to all competitors, volunteers & staff for a great championship on Saturday.