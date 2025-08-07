Highwoods Golf Club championship

By Steve Doherty
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2025, 13:12 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 14:16 BST
Club Championship

A huge congratulations to the Highwoods 2025 Club Champions! The course was presented in immaculate condition, providing a fantastic challenge for all competitors.

Men’s Champion: Ed Bergin – an impressive score of 143, playing some really steady and composed golf all day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ladies Champion: Alison Bough – retaining her title with a solid score of 159. A fantastic effort to retain the title once again!

Ed Bergin & Alison Boughplaceholder image
Ed Bergin & Alison Bough

Congratulations also to the Nett Winners:

Julie Oliver – winner of the Ditton Trophy with a score of 143.

Josh Thompson – winner of the Highwoods Trophy with a fantastic score of 133.

Well done to all competitors, volunteers & staff for a great championship on Saturday.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice