Highwoods Golf Club President's Event
Later that day the senior juniors competed in a nine-hole competition. Equipped with a new ball and despite windy conditions some good scores were posted with Finley Mead winning with 19 points and Thomas Willis in second with 16 points.
Saturday the 21st of June was the Ladies event. This day saw high temperatures as an added challenge, but Sylvia Honey kept a cool head to win with 43 stableford points. All prize winners below:
1st Sylvia Honey 43 points
2nd Chris Hunnisett 38 points
3rd Michelle Cramp 37 points
4th Chris Coxhead 37 points
5th Laura Bennett 37 points
Sunday 22nd June kicked off early with a field of 155 men vying for prizes. After a full day of golf, the prize winners were Jim Johnson who won the Presidents prize with a score of 42 stableford points. All prize winners are below:
1st Jim Johnson 42 points
2nd Andy Kemp 42 points
3rd Vincent Metcalfe 41 points
4th Nigel Yeo 41 points
5th Justin Gardner 41 points
1st place gross – Ed Bergin 35 points
Congratulations to Justin Gardner who achieved an incredible hole-in-one on the 5th Hole
After the Prize Giving and thanks to all who had helped on the day John invited members to enjoy a buffet supper in the clubhouse.