Highwoods golf ladies begin season with annual fashion show
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The first major competition of the season was the Treasurer’s Trophy, narrowly won by Suzanne Collins with a Stableford score of 37 points, closely followed by Angela Smith with a score of 36.
The first medal competition of the season, the Grandmothers Trophy, was won by Chris Coxheadwith a score of 69. Division 2 winner was Pat Hodd, 67, Division 3 Maricel Champion, 69, and Division 4 Chris Lloyd, 70.
The first round of the Morrice Foursomes against Singing Hills took place at Highwoods – it was a very close match with Highwoods coming out on top 3-2. The second round is taking place at Brighton and Hove on Saturday, May 10.