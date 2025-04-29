Highwoods golf ladies begin season with annual fashion show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Highwoods golf ladies began the playing season with the annual fashion show. Ladies’ captain Trish White, Mike and Debbie welcomed more than 100 visitors to the club where six Highwoods ladies modelled the latest golf clothing. The visitors enjoyed lunch and were invited to play the course in the afternoon.

The first major competition of the season was the Treasurer’s Trophy, narrowly won by Suzanne Collins with a Stableford score of 37 points, closely followed by Angela Smith with a score of 36.

The first medal competition of the season, the Grandmothers Trophy, was won by Chris Coxheadwith a score of 69. Division 2 winner was Pat Hodd, 67, Division 3 Maricel Champion, 69, and Division 4 Chris Lloyd, 70.

The first round of the Morrice Foursomes against Singing Hills took place at Highwoods – it was a very close match with Highwoods coming out on top 3-2. The second round is taking place at Brighton and Hove on Saturday, May 10.