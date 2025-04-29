Highwoods golfing ladies begin season with annual fashion show
The first major competition of the season was the Treasurer’s Trophy which was narrowly won by Suzanne Collins with a stableford score of 37 points, closely followed by Angela Smith with a score of 36 points.
The first medal competition of the season the Grandmothers Trophy was won by Chris Coxheadwith a score of 69. Division 1 Chris Coxhead 69, Division 2 Pat Hodd 67, Division 3 Maricel
Champion 69 and Division 4 Chris Lloyd 70.
The first round of the Morrice Foursomes against Singing Hills took place on Sunday 13th April at Highwoods, it was a very close match with Highwoods coming out on top 3-2. The second round is taking place at Brighton and Hove on Saturday 10th May.