Highwoods golfing ladies begin season with annual fashion show

Highwoods golfing Ladies have begun the playing season with the annual fashion show. The Ladies ‘ Captain Trish White, Mike and Debbie welcomed more than 100 visitors to the club where six Highwoods ladies modelled the latest golfing clothing. The visitors enjoyed lunch and then were invited to play the course in the afternoon.

The first major competition of the season was the Treasurer’s Trophy which was narrowly won by Suzanne Collins with a stableford score of 37 points, closely followed by Angela Smith with a score of 36 points.

The first medal competition of the season the Grandmothers Trophy was won by Chris Coxheadwith a score of 69. Division 1 Chris Coxhead 69, Division 2 Pat Hodd 67, Division 3 Maricel

Champion 69 and Division 4 Chris Lloyd 70.

The first round of the Morrice Foursomes against Singing Hills took place on Sunday 13th April at Highwoods, it was a very close match with Highwoods coming out on top 3-2. The second round is taking place at Brighton and Hove on Saturday 10th May.