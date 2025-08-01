Highwoods Ladies celebrate Stableford cups week

The ladies at Highwoods Golf Club celebrated Stableford Cups week.

At the presentation, cups were awarded to the following: Division 1 Janet Thacker 40pts; Division 2 Trish White (Ladies’ Captain) 42pts; Division 3 Janice Bradbury 40pts; Division 4 Elizabeth Edwards 42pts.

The Thursday Foursomes was won by Pat Hodd and Suzanne Collins on 45 points on countback from Sue Hollingbery and Sue Yearwood, also on 45.

Other trophies awarded on the evening were: Bobby’s Bowl – Angela Smith 38pts, Honey Pot – Margaret Senior 38pts, Dobson Young – Chris Coxhead, 36 holes 143 nett score; Carberry Cup – Rosemary Roche, 68 nett score; Coxhead Cup – Jo Slater 69 nett score.

Congratulations also went to Laura Bennett and Paula Connealley, who came second in the Sussex Ladies’ Jerdein competition, only missing out by one point to Goodwood Ladies.