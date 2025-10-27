Hill climb season continues apace for Lewes Wanderers

The hill climb season continued apace with a double-header of this very particular cycling discipline – and Lewes Wanderers were represented in both by club hill climb champion Dan Street and newest member Alice Gilmore.

They were joined for the morning’s ascent of the same Firle Beacon climb where Dan claimed his crown back in July by Alex Steer, who levered his way up the fearsome ascent in 5min 35.8sec to finish 23rd of the 36 entrants in the East Sussex Cycling Association version of the event.

With virtually no sun or wind to aid or contend with, Dan crested the summit a few seconds faster than he managed in the Lewes event to claim 19th with 5:11.7. On her racing debut for the club Alice recorded an impressive 5:42.9 to finish 25th overall, 4th of eight female competitors.

The early afternoon event was promoted by Beachy Head Cycling Club and took place on the shorter, but possibly even more brutal Butts Brow climb on the northern outskirts of Eastbourne. This time around Dan’s time of 5.15.6 was good enough for 18th overall while Alice was 22nd from 29 overall and 5th of seven female entrants with a fine 5:39.9

Darren Haynes - picture by Nicola Hale

Alex and Alice returned to action up Ditchling Beacon as the road was temporarily closed for 68 racers to tackle without having to worry and motorised traffic heading down or trying to overtake.

The pair were a model of consistency as they were separated by almost exactly the same margin as up Firle Beacon eight days earlier. Alex recorded 6.29.6 for 40th overall, while Alice’s time of 6:36.5 placed her 44th overall and 7th of 14 female entrants.

As a consequence of these results and previous event Alice finished a fine 3rd from seven in the 18-39 age group category of the Le Col South Downs Hill Climb series. Alex was 20th from 27 among men over 40, while Dan Street was 8th in that group and first in the 50-54 age group.

Round five of the Challenge Tyres London & South East Cyclo Cross League took place in cool autumnal conditions. The event was held in the leafy and hilly grounds of Somerhill School near Tonbridge on a course devised by promoting club Southborough & District Wheelers.

In the women’s race Georgina Wise, racing for Destination Bike RT, made a good start to stand 4th at the end of the first of half-a-dozen laps. She held on to that place all the way to the final lap when she was demoted to a still strong 5th from 11.

In the race for men in their 40s Ryan Machin (also Destination Bike RT) was 12th at the conclusion of the first lap. A strong second circuit saw him rise to 10th, but he was pushed back to 11th next time around and crossed the line in the same position from 39 racers.

Dan Street’s race was almost over before it began with a gear cable issue during his warm-up. Thankfully clubmate Darren Haynes was on hand to lend Dan his spare bike which barely affected his performance.

From 11th at the end of lap one he gained two places next time around and another on lap three and claimed a fine 9th from 57 men in their 50s after half-a-dozen circuits.

Not that Darren suffered from not having a spare machine in what were surprisingly dry conditions. From 30th at the conclusion of lap one he improved to 29th next time around. He gained another two places on the third lap and rocketed forward four more spots on the final tour to record a fine 22nd.