Hill earn point in six goal thriller

Dartford 3-3 Burgess Hill Town

A 94th minute free kick from Chris Whelpdale saw Burgess Hill Town pick up an excellent point in a six-goal thriller at Dartford on Tuesday evening.

It was a massively entertaining game which saw 6 goals, 2 red cards and a penalty save as the Hill came from behind to pick up a very useful point in a 3-3 draw.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett were forced into a change with Brannon O’Neill coming in for Martyn Box who was unwell. The Hill included play-off final goalscoring hero Stefan Vukoje in the squad after the forward returned to the Hillians following a spell with fellow Isthmian Premier side Cheshunt.

Hill got off to the worst start possible as after just three minutes Dartford took the lead when a long throw was allowed to bounce twice in the box and Olly Box smashes it into the bottom corner from the edge.

Hill were under the cosh early on and a great block by Josh Spinks denied Dartford a second after a low cross came in. From the resulting corner, the visitors just about scramble it off the line.

Hillians first chance came in the 13th minute as Hamish Morrison found Ben Pope who couldn’t direct on target before Harry Lawson won a corner which was headed wide by Whelpdale.

The Darts though punished the Hill and grabbed a second on 17 minutes. A low cross from the right is tapped home by Callum Jones to double the lead.

Hill had the ball in the net on 32 minutes as they tried to get back into the game. Morrison got in behind and chips the ball to George Vorster at the back post, he nods it down for Pope who knees it over the line but the assistant was quick to raise his flag.

Minutes before half time Dartford had the opportunity to really kill the game off as the referee awarded the Darts a soft penalty. But keeper Alfie Mansell guessed right and brilliantly saved Eddie Dsane’s spot kick keeping the Hillians in the game as the hosts went in 2 up at the break.

Hill responded brilliantly in the second half as sub Marcus Allen got the Hillians right back into the game as he scored a minute after the break with his first touch of the ball. Pope won a free kick and from the resulting set piece he nods it down for Allen to smash home.

Hill’s comeback hit a set back in the 64th minute as Spinks was given his second yellow card and was dismissed and the Hill were down to 10.

Despite this the Hillians didn’t give up and drew level as a free kick was swung in and the Dart’s keeper, Jonny Henly, get’s know where near it and Allen flicks it up and over everyone into the net for his second goal of the game.

The rollercoaster of a game saw Dartford re-take the lead in the 83rd minute as a free kick took a huge deflection and wrong foot’s everyone and goes into the back of the net by Sam Odaudu.

On 86 minutes Olly Box got his second yellow of the night and was sent off to reduce Dartford down to 10 men as well.

Just as it looked like the Darts would hold on for all three points sub Tom Chalaye was hacked down on the edge of the box and up stepped the classy Whelpdale who smashed home the free kick low to send the Hillians fans wild and earn the Hillians a valuable point on a night of high drama.

Next up for the Hillians it’s 3 home games in 7 days as we welcome Potters Bar Town this Saturday (4th Oct) in the FA Trophy followed by home games against Broadbridge Heath (Sussex Senior Cup - Tues 7th) and then Hashtag United in the league on Saturday 11th.

Hill: Alfie Mansell, Hamish Morrison, Luke Ashburn (Reggie Ward 87), Harry Lawson (Marcus Allen 46), Ryan Worrall, Josh Spinks, George Vorster (Tom Chalaye 77), Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale, Ben Pope, Brannon O’Neill (Stefan Vukoje 59). Sub not used: Alex Malins.