Hillians defeated by Goldson hat-trick

Burgess Hill Town suffered a bad day at the office as a first half hat-trick by Mark Goldson condemned the Hillians to a 3-0 defeat against Broadbridge Heath at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium.

The Hillians were bolstered by the return of Ben Pope after suspension, and the dual registered Stefan Vukoje who has featured for parent club Eastbourne Borough recently.

It was the Hillians who started brightly as a great move from Hill sees Chris Whelpdale through one on one but it’s a great save from Alfie Hadfield just six minutes in. Two minutes later the fast start from Hill continued when Vukoje found some space and lets fly but his effort was always rising.

On 11 minutes Hamish Morrison is in down the right and he picks a lovely cross which Whelpdale headed just over. Despite an excellent start it was the visitors who took the lead with their first effort. A lovely ball in behind the defence sees Goldson in one on one and the forward scored.

Hamish Morrison in action

Hill should have been level on 33 minutes as Whelpdale gets in down the left with a superb touch, he squares for Alex Brewer but he can’t keep his effort down.

Hill were punished four minutes later as Goldson got his second for the Bears as they hit us on the break again. One ball in behind again and Goldson scored again.

Leylands Park was stunned to silence just before half time as Callum Dowdell runs in a straight line from halfway, a Hillian fouls him in the box and Goldson stepped up to score to complete his hat-trick and give the Bears a 3-0 half time lead.

Hill had a couple of big chances to stage a comeback early in the second half as a great save from Hadfield denied Pope from close range. Hadfield was again the hero soon after as the Hillians were awarded a penalty for a handball in the box. Hadfield made a great double save to deny the Pope from the spot.

Any hopes of a Hill comeback faded as the half went on. The hardworking Bears headed and kicked everything away and saw the game out comfortably. Hillians will look to bounce back quickly when we head to Merstham in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday night.

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Reggie Ward, Brannon O’Neill (Ollie Davies 62), Nathan Cooper, Alex Malins (Marcus Allen 86), Stefan Vukoje (Harry Lawson 82), Kieran Rowe, Alex Brewer (Joe Overy 62), Ben Pope (Noah Hoffman 62), Chris Whelpdale.

Hillians Brickworks Player of the Match: Chris Whelpdale