Hillians get a point at Sittingbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sittingbourne 1-1 Burgess Hill Town

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burgess Hill Town put in an excellent performance against second placed Sittingbourne to pick up a point in a 1-1 draw on Good Friday.

The Hillians became only the second side this season to stop the Brickies winning at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made three changes from the 4-0 win over Deal Town with Bobby Price, Nathan Copper and Ryan Worrall coming in for Reggie Ward, Marcus Allen and Harry Lawson.

Tell us your team news.

It was a quiet opening 10 minutes at Woodstock with the Brickies first attack being met with a fine Hillians block.

On 14 minutes the hosts produced a good move down the right where a dangerous cross was whipped in but no Brickie can get a touch then a loose pass from the Hill gives a Brickie an opportunity to try and chip Slav Huk from half way line, but he gets it horribly wrong.

At the other end there was a half chance for the Hillians as Chris Whelpdale heads wide. Hill started to have a few half chances as the first half went on. Kieran Rowe saw a clearance fall for him to come onto and hit, but he hits wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then Rowe wins it high up, plays a one-two with Brannon O’Neill, Rowe looks to return into O’Neill but it’s just out his reach.

Two minutes before half time the Hillians took the lead at Woodstock. O’Neill latched onto a ball behind the defence and the skipper finishes beautifully to give us the lead with his 14th league goal of the season.

Hill should have been 2-0 up on 51 minutes as a corner comes in and finds the excellent Whelpdale who sees his shot saved at close range before rebound is scrambled away.

Out of nowhere Sittingbourne found an equaliser as a cross was beautifully played across the box and Ade Azeez was on hand to smash home on 57 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hillians responded well and nearly produced an immediate response as the Hill whip one in from the right and sub Ben Pope flies at it but heads over.

There was a let off for the visitors as Sittingbourne score again but this time the Lino had his flag up.

On 73 minutes Hill went close again as Pope cuts it back to Martyn Box who thumps it just past the post from inside the area and then a corner is met by Logan Dobbs and it comes to Rowe from close range but it’s tipped around the post as Hill left Woodstock Park with a point.

Hill: Slav Huk, Bobby Price (Reggie Ward 90), Hamish Morrison, Ryan Worrall (Harry Lawson 71), Nathan Cooper, Logan Dobbs, Jay Beckford (Stefan Vukoje 82), Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale, Brannon O’Neill (Ben Pope 52), Martyn Box. Sub not used: Joe Overy.